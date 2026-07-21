Statement from Rev. Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant on the Proposed Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “As the court prepares to consider whether the proposed Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery transaction should remain blocked while the states’ antitrust challenge proceeds, I urge U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín to grant the requested preliminary injunction—and, if the evidence warrants, permanent relief preventing this merger from moving forward.This consolidation could eliminate jobs, increase consumer costs, reduce competition and further restrict opportunities for Black professionals and other historically underrepresented employees throughout the entertainment industry. The public deserves transparency regarding how the combined company would protect workers, preserve diverse content and maintain meaningful opportunities for minority-owned businesses, creators and executives.We are requesting a meeting with Paramount CEO David Ellison to address these concerns directly and pursue enforceable commitments concerning the future of minorities within any combined Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery organization. A merger of this magnitude cannot be evaluated solely through balance sheets and market share. It must also be measured by its impact on workers, consumers, culture and the communities whose creativity has helped sustain these studios.”— Rev. Dr. Jamal Harrison BryantSenior Pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist ChurchCivil Rights and Economic Justice Advocate

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