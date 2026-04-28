Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Announces Property Sale as Step Toward Restorative Justice

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) today announced its decision to place a property acquired in 2020 on the market, describing the move as part of a broader commitment to accountability, transparency, and restorative justice.In a statement issued by current Board Directors D’Zhane Parker and Cicley Gay, the organization reflected on the historic global mobilization for racial justice in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. That period saw millions of people worldwide rally under the banner of Black Lives Matter, contributing time, resources, and financial support to the movement. “The unprecedented support we received carried a unique responsibility,” the statement noted. “This quickly became the people’s movement, and with that came the expectation of accountability.”The Board acknowledged that the organization has faced constructive criticism in the years since and emphasized that the decision to sell the property is rooted in reflection and a desire to rebuild trust with supporters and the broader community. “This decision has been a long time coming,” the statement said. “We see this as a step toward restorative justice and an attempt to make amends to those who trusted our Foundation’s stewardship over the years.”The Foundation underscored that restorative justice requires ongoing evaluation of how resources are managed, who benefits from them, and how decisions align with the needs of impacted communities. “We are committed to ensuring that this action is part of a broader effort to deepen trust, articulate accountability, and realign with the principles that brought so many together in the first place,” the Board stated.While acknowledging that past decisions cannot be changed, the organization affirmed its focus on shaping a more transparent and community-centered future.The property sale represents one of several steps the Foundation says it will continue to take to evolve and ensure its work remains aligned with the interests of the Black community.

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