Podcast Summit Opens Media Credential Applications for Highly Anticipated 2026 Event in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Podcast Summit, one of the nation's fastest-growing and most influential conferences for podcasters, content creators, and media entrepreneurs, is officially accepting media credential applications for its highly anticipated 2026 event taking place July 2–3, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.Founded by renowned entrepreneur, author, and podcasting visionary David Shands, The Podcast Summit has become a leading destination for creators looking to build, scale, and monetize impactful media platforms. The two-day conference attracts aspiring and established podcasters from across the country seeking actionable strategies, insider knowledge, and meaningful connections that drive business growth.Accredited media representatives are invited to apply for press credentials to gain access to keynote presentations, exclusive interviews, networking opportunities, and behind-the-scenes coverage of one of the most talked-about events in the podcasting industry.Now entering its fourth year, The Podcast Summit continues to redefine what is possible for independent media creators by bringing together some of the most respected voices in podcasting, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, marketing, and business development.Attendees will gain practical insights on:• Growing and engaging loyal audiences• Increasing visibility and podcast discoverability• Building high-performing content strategies• Improving interviewing and communication skills• Securing sponsorships and advertising partnerships• Creating profitable products, services, and merchandise• Leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline content creation and business operationsThis year's powerhouse speaker lineup includes:• Chris Sain, Host of The Chris Sain Podcast• Donni Wiggins, Co-Host of Social Proof• KevOnStage, Host of Here's The Thing• B. Simone, Host of Let's Try This Again• Omar El-Takrori, Host of The Dept.• Cynthia Respert, AI Strategist and Keynote Speaker• Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal, Co-Hosts of Earn Your LeisureAdditional speakers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks."The Podcast Summit was created to provide creators with real strategies, real connections, and real opportunities to build meaningful businesses through content," said David Shands, Founder of The Podcast Summit. "We are excited to welcome media professionals from around the country to experience the innovation, collaboration, and inspiration that make this event so impactful."Media outlets interested in covering The Podcast Summit are encouraged to submit credential requests in advance, as space is limited and approval is required.MEDIA CREDENTIAL APPLICATIONMedia representatives may apply for credentials at:EVENT INFORMATIONThe Podcast Summit 2026July 2–3, 2026Hyatt Regency AtlantaAtlanta, GeorgiaTickets and additional event information are available at podcastsummit.com.MEDIA CONTACTEvan WashingtonThe epiMediaGroupevan@epimediagroup.comABOUT THE PODCAST SUMMITThe Podcast Summit is a premier conference dedicated to empowering podcasters, creators, and entrepreneurs with the tools, strategies, and relationships needed to build successful media brands. Through educational programming, networking opportunities, and access to industry leaders, The Podcast Summit equips attendees with actionable insights to grow audiences, increase revenue, and establish sustainable businesses in the evolving digital media landscape.ABOUT DAVID SHANDSDavid Shands is a nationally recognized entrepreneur, author, speaker, and host of the widely acclaimed Social Proof Podcast. Known for his commitment to entrepreneurship education and economic empowerment, Shands has inspired thousands of business owners through his content, coaching, and live events. As founder of The Podcast Summit, he continues to create opportunities for creators and entrepreneurs to leverage media platforms as vehicles for impact, influence, and income.

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