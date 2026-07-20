S.C. Mining Council Appeal Hearing Panel to Meet July 22, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 20, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Mining Council will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES), located at 2600 Bull Street, Columbia. The meeting will take place on the third floor in room No. 3420.

The agenda is available here.

####