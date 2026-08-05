DPH Announces West Nile Virus Outbreak in Pee Dee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

August 5, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed an outbreak of West Nile virus in the Pee Dee and is encouraging residents to take personal protective measures against mosquitoes.

Two human cases of West Nile virus were diagnosed in the Pee Dee within a similar time frame and geographic radius, indicating sustained West Nile virus activity in the area and meeting the definition of an outbreak.

West Nile virus cannot be passed from person to person. The only way to get the virus is from the bite of an infected mosquito.

You can reduce the possibility of West Nile virus spreading by taking a few simple steps to prevent mosquito bites:

Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon, eucalyptus,IR 3535, or 2-undecanoneund according to label instructions. Repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting.

Wear clothing that reduces the risk of skin exposure.

Mosquitoes can bite any time of night or day, especially in shade. Early mornings and late afternoons are peak biting times for day-active mosquitoes, whereas night-active mosquitoes bite more often at dawn and dusk. Avoid exposure during these times and in these areas. Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep mosquitoes out.

Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including any water-holding containers, such as flowerpots, tires, rain gutters and pet bowls.

“Most people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms,” said Dr. Abdoulaye Diedhiou, State Epidemiologist. “The risk of serious illness is low, with less than one percent of people infected developing encephalitis, a potentially fatal swelling of the brain. However, we urge residents in the area to take this alert seriously and take the precautions advised to further lower their risk of contracting West Nile virus.”

About 1 in 5 people infected with West Nile virus become ill within two to 14 days with symptoms including fever, headache, joint pain, muscle pain, and occasionally nausea and vomiting. Often, they experience sensitivity to light and inflammation of the eyelids. Some may have a rash.

DPH recommends contacting your healthcare provider if you develop fever or other symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito.

DPH’s Role

DPH works in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor mosquitoes for diseases that can be spread to humans. The agency provides recommendations to local governments on how to respond to mosquito-borne diseases, as well as information on how South Carolinians can take action to reduce mosquito populations and prevent bites.

DPH does not provide mosquito control. South Carolina mosquito control programs are managed at the local community level. DPH urges local governments to review, update, or create local ordinances designed to help their mosquito control programs reduce or treat standing water that can provide mosquito larval habitats for mosquitoes.

For more information on West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, along with strategies to protect yourself, visit dph.sc.gov/mosquitoes.

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