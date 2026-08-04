Rabid Bat and Fox Confirmed in Aiken County; One Person and One Pet Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

August 4, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a bat and a fox found in two different areas of Aiken County have tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found near North Court and Mealing Road in North Augusta, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The fox was found near Walker and Rogers Cemetery roads in Salley, S.C. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider.

The bat and fox were submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing July 30, 2026, and were confirmed to have rabies July 31, 2026. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this bat or fox, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Columbia office at (803) 896-4680 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

In South Carolina, rabies is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus. An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. Never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands. Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets, or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet. Once a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer for assistance with domestic animals, and a wildlife control officer or a wildlife rehabilitator for assistance with wildlife.

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook.” Because of this, you should always assume a person or pet has potentially been bitten when:

They wake up to find a bat in a room or tent;

A bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended; or

They have been in direct contact with a bat.

“You cannot tell if a bat, or any other animal, has rabies by simply looking at it. Other diseases, injuries, or natural behaviors can potentially mimic signs associated with rabies. Rabies can only be confirmed through laboratory testing,” McCollister said.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect people and pets against the disease. This bat and fox are the fifth and sixth animals in Aiken County to test positive for rabies in 2026. There have been 68 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, three of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Aiken County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

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