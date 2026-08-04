SCDES Seeking Entries for Annual Coastal Photography Contest

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) is now accepting entries for its annual Coastal Photography Contest. Amateur and professional photographers alike are invited to submit their favorite images of South Carolina’s coast for a chance to have their work featured on the agency’s 2027 Tide Tables Poster.

The contest celebrates the natural beauty, wildlife and coastal landscapes that make South Carolina’s shoreline unique. Each year, the winning image is showcased on the Tide Tables Poster, one of the agency’s most requested and widely distributed publications.

“From quiet marsh sunsets to coastal wildlife and scenic shorelines, South Carolina’s coast offers endless opportunities for stunning photography,” said Chris Stout, Chief of SCDES's Bureau of Coastal Management. “This contest is a chance to showcase the natural beauty of our coastal resources for people across the state.

Eligible photographs should feature coastal South Carolina scenes, including beaches, marshes, waterways, wildlife or other coastal landscapes. Photos must be the original work of the photographer, be submitted in landscape orientation and not exceed 65 megabytes in file size. Participants may submit up to three digital photographs.

Last year's winner was "Jumping for Joy" by Lorraine Holcombe, featuring a joyful moment captured at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. Previous Coastal Photography Contest winners are available at des.sc.gov/coastalphoto.