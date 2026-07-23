Genetic Lifespan Launches AgeCode™ Report 2.0, an AI-Powered Longevity Platform

A look at AgeCode™ Report 2.0, Genetic Lifespan's newly redesigned digital report, offering expanded genetic analysis and an easier-to-navigate, AI-powered view of biological age.

New reporting engine pairs epigenetic and genetic data with AI to deliver deeper, more actionable insight than a single biological age number.

Report 2.0 is about giving people clarity, not just data. Plenty of platforms hand you a number. We rebuilt our reporting so every result tells you something you can act on.” — Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder & CEO of Genetic Lifespan, Inc.

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genetic Lifespan , Inc., the company behind AgeCode ™, an AI-powered longevity platform, today announced the launch of AgeCode™ Report 2.0, a major upgrade to its reporting and analysis engine that gives customers and healthcare professionals deeper, more actionable insight into their long-term health, not just a single biological age number.All AgeCode™ customers will receive the new Report 2.0, which expands the platform's genetic analysis and introduces a fully redesigned digital experience.The update applies to AgeCode™ Premier, an AI-powered longevity platform that combines epigenetic testing and genetic predisposition data, cross-referencing biomarkers to produce personalized, functional-medicine-informed reports that often run well over 100 pages, far beyond a single age score."Report 2.0 is about giving people clarity, not just data. Plenty of platforms hand you a number. We rebuilt our reporting so every result tells you something you can act on," said Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder & CEO of Genetic Lifespan, Inc.Report 2.0 adds expanded analysis across additional SNPs and genes, a redesigned Genetic Predisposition section, and enhanced data infrastructure built to support improved traceability and future longitudinal insights, allowing customers to track biological changes over time.Test results processed on or after July 1, 2026 also include a brand-new interactive digital report, easier navigation between sections, a faster and more responsive mobile experience, and simplified PDF downloads via a single printer-icon export.With Report 2.0, Genetic Lifespan is giving customers and their healthcare providers a genetics, epigenetics, methylation, and intracellular micronutrient picture, paired with actionable recommendations, that is easier to understand and easier to act on.The company encourages customers and healthcare professionals sharing AgeCode™ to note that it is not simply another biological age test, but an AI-powered longevity platform designed to deliver deeper, more actionable insights than traditional testing alone.AgeCode™ Report 2.0 is available now.About Genetic LifeSpanGenetic LifeSpan is a precision health and biological intelligence company focused on helping individuals take greater control of their health through advanced testing, actionable insights, practitioner-guided wellness programs, and personalized health solutions.The Company’s growing ecosystem combines genetics, epigenetics, cardiovascular intelligence, biological age assessment, preventative health technologies, and data-driven wellness strategies designed to support healthier aging, improved performance, and informed decision-making.For more information, visit www.GeneticLifeSpan.com

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