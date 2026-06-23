Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Ernst von Schwarz Joins Genetic LifeSpan Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Ernst von Schwartz brings decades of expertise in cardiology, longevity medicine, and preventive healthcare to Genetic LifeSpan's Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Ernst von Schwartz will help guide MyHeartCode™ development and support Genetic LifeSpan's mission to advance predictive cardiovascular health.

Dr. von Schwarz's expertise will help strengthen our cardiovascular initiatives and accelerate the development of MyHeartCode™” — Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder & CEO, Genetic LifeSpan

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genetic LifeSpan , a leader in biological intelligence and precision health innovation, today announced that renowned cardiologist Dr. Ernst von Schwarz has officially joined its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. von Schwarz will play a key role in advancing the company’s cardiovascular health initiatives, including the development and integration of MyHeartCode ™, the Company's next-generation cardiovascular intelligence platform designed to assess critical biomarkers and provide deep insights into cardiovascular system health.A globally recognized expert in cardiology, longevity medicine, and preventive healthcare, Dr. von Schwarz brings decades of clinical experience and scientific leadership to Genetic LifeSpan. His expertise will help guide the continued evolution of MyHeartCode™, empowering individuals and practitioners with data-driven insights into heart health, risk factors, and long-term cardiovascular optimization.MyHeartCode™ represents a significant step forward in precision diagnostics, utilizing advanced biomarker analysis to evaluate cardiovascular function at a deeper level than traditional screening methods. By identifying early indicators of cardiovascular stress and dysfunction, the test supports proactive, personalized health strategies—aligning with Genetic LifeSpan’s mission to shift healthcare from reactive treatment to predictive optimization.“Dr. von Schwarz’s depth of knowledge in cardiovascular health and longevity science makes him an invaluable addition to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder and CEO of Genetic LifeSpan. “His leadership will be instrumental as we expand our platform and continue building the most advanced biological intelligence infrastructure in the world. MyHeartCode™ is a powerful extension of our ecosystem, and Dr. von Schwarz’s involvement ensures we are delivering meaningful, science-backed insights that can truly impact lives.”Dr. Ernst von Schwarz is widely respected for his contributions to cardiovascular medicine, particularly in the areas of early detection, preventative care, and integrative approaches to heart health. His work emphasizes the importance of identifying underlying biological signals before clinical symptoms arise—an approach that aligns seamlessly with Genetic LifeSpan’s precision health model.“I am honored to join Genetic LifeSpan’s Scientific Advisory Board at such a pivotal time in the evolution of healthcare,” said Dr. Ernst von Schwarz. “MyHeartCode™ has the potential to redefine how we understand and manage cardiovascular health by leveraging advanced biomarker analysis. This is exactly the direction medicine needs to go—toward earlier insights, more personalized strategies, and ultimately better outcomes.”The addition of Dr. Ernst von Schwarz further strengthens Genetic LifeSpan’s commitment to assembling world-class scientific leadership across its platform. As the company continues to expand its portfolio of diagnostic tools, including epigenetic testing, biological age analysis, and targeted nutraceutical solutions, MyHeartCode™ will serve as a cornerstone offering in cardiovascular intelligence.Genetic LifeSpan is a precision health and biological intelligence company focused on helping individuals take greater control of their health through advanced testing, actionable insights, practitioner-guided wellness programs, and personalized health solutions.The Company's growing ecosystem combines genetics, epigenetics, cardiovascular intelligence, biological age assessment, preventative health technologies, and data-driven wellness strategies designed to support healthier aging, improved performance, and informed decision-making.For more information, visit www.GeneticLifeSpan.com

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