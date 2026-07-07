Genetic LifeSpan Co-Authors Peer-Reviewed Article on Biological Age and the Future of Longevity Medicine

Peer-reviewed article co-authored by Genetic LifeSpan, published in the American Journal of Biomedical Science & Research.

Published Research Highlights Biological Age Measurement and Supports Clinical Adoption of AgeCode Premier

We believe the future belongs to those who don't guess — they test.” — Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder & CEO, Genetic LifeSpan

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genetic LifeSpan, a leader in precision wellness, longevity intelligence, and preventive health innovation, announced the publication of its peer-reviewed scientific review article, “From Biological Age to Clinical Phenotype: State of the Science in DNA Methylation, Multi-Omic Clocks, and Translational Utility,” published in the American Journal of Biomedical Science & Research.The publication examines the rapidly evolving science of biological age testing, DNA methylation analysis, polygenic risk scoring, multi-omic biomarkers, and organ-system aging assessments. The review highlights how biological age technologies are transforming healthcare by enabling earlier risk detection, personalized interventions, and objective monitoring of health outcomes.The paper was co-authored by an interdisciplinary team of scientists, physicians, and researchers including Jonathan R.T. Lakey, PhD, Laura Capina, PhD, Jeffery M. Gaal, Jaime Raijman, Elliott Greenspan, Ian Jenkins, Krista Casazza, and Adam Vincent Gilmer.According to the publication, chronological age alone is an incomplete measure of health and disease risk. Biological age assessments offer a more comprehensive understanding of how genetics, lifestyle, environment, inflammation, metabolism, immune function, and organ-system health contribute to an individual’s aging trajectory.The review further discusses how biological age measurements can serve as powerful tools for monitoring the effectiveness of interventions including exercise, nutrition programs, regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, peptide protocols, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, and other longevity-focused approaches. The publication reinforces the growing scientific consensus that biological age may provide a more actionable measure of health than chronological age alone. AgeCode Premier, Genetic LifeSpan’s flagship biological intelligence platform, combines genomic analysis, DNA methylation measurements, and multi-system biomarker profiling to provide a comprehensive view of biological aging, pace of aging, organ-system health, inherited predispositions, and wellness optimization opportunities."Healthcare is undergoing a fundamental shift from reactive disease management to proactive health optimization," said Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder and CEO of Genetic LifeSpan. "Objective biological intelligence allows physicians and individuals to measure what is working instead of relying on assumptions. We believe the future belongs to those who don't guess—they test."AgeCode represents a new category of healthcare and self-care where individuals can better understand how they are aging, identify risks earlier, personalize their wellness strategies, and track measurable outcomes over time. The future of longevity medicine will be built on data, not assumptions.Dr. Jonathan R.T. Lakey, a member of the Genetic LifeSpan Scientific Advisory Board and co-author of the publication, emphasized the clinical implications of the research. "Biological age represents one of the most promising frontiers in translational medicine. The ability to integrate genomic, epigenetic, and biomarker data provides unprecedented insight into how individuals are aging across multiple organ systems. Our goal is to help move healthcare toward earlier intervention, more precise decision-making, and ultimately improved healthspan and quality of life. The future of medicine is not simply treating disease after it occurs, it is identifying risk earlier, understanding biological function more comprehensively, and empowering physicians with better tools to guide prevention and optimization. Biological age testing is a significant step toward that future."Genetic LifeSpan believes biological age testing will become a foundational component of modern healthcare, longevity medicine, concierge medicine, functional medicine, integrative medicine, regenerative medicine, and preventive wellness programs.For physicians and clinics, AgeCode Premier provides an opportunity to establish objective patient baselines, personalize treatment strategies, monitor intervention effectiveness, improve patient engagement, and create measurable outcomes that support long-term health optimization.For consumers, AgeCode offers a data-driven roadmap to better self-care, helping individuals understand how they are aging, where potential vulnerabilities may exist, and what actions may support their long-term health trajectory.As precision medicine continues to evolve, Genetic LifeSpan remains committed to advancing clinically relevant biological intelligence tools that empower healthcare professionals and consumers with more informed, data-driven decisions.About Genetic LifeSpanGenetic LifeSpan is a precision health and biological intelligence company focused on helping individuals take greater control of their health through advanced testing, actionable insights, practitioner-guided wellness programs, and personalized health solutions.The Company’s growing ecosystem combines genetics, epigenetics, cardiovascular intelligence, biological age assessment, preventative health technologies, and data-driven wellness strategies designed to support healthier aging, improved performance, and informed decision-making.For more information, visit www.GeneticLifeSpan.com

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