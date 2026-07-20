ATLANTA, GA — Governor Brian P. Kemp has proclaimed July 19–25, 2026, as Community Supervision Week in Georgia, recognizing the dedicated professionals who protect public safety through effective community supervision. The observance also coincides with the annual Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week, which recognizes the important role community supervision professionals play in strengthening communities across the nation.

"Community Supervision Week is an opportunity to recognize the men and women of DCS whose commitment, professionalism, and compassion make a lasting difference in the lives of others and in the communities we serve," said Scott Maurer, DCS Chief of Staff. "Every day, our employees balance accountability with opportunity, hold individuals responsible for their actions, and connect them with the tools and resources needed to achieve long-term success."

As the state’s community supervision agency, DCS provides evidence-based community supervision services to adults sentenced directly to felony probation and individuals transitioning from incarceration to parole. Through person-centered supervision and collaborative partnerships with courts, law enforcement agencies, treatment providers, employers, educational institutions, and community organizations, DCS works to reduce recidivism, improve outcomes, and enhance public safety across all 159 Georgia counties.

During Community Supervision Week, DCS proudly recognizes and thanks employees across the state whose professionalism and dedication advance the agency's mission of protecting and serving Georgians through effective community supervision while creating opportunities for successful outcomes.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of Georgia’s criminal justice system, the Department of Community Supervision protects and serves the state through effective, evidence-based community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.