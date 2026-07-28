WAYCROSS, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is proud to announce that Officer Traci Whitaker of the Waycross Judicial Circuit has been recognized by the Georgia House of Representatives as the Department's 2025 Officer of the Year.

Representative James Burchett honored Officer Whitaker through House Resolution 1187, which recognizes her for routinely going above and beyond to provide "efficient, effective, selfless, and dedicated service to her coworkers and the State of Georgia."

A member of the Department for 11 years, Officer Whitaker serves the citizens of the Waycross Judicial Circuit with professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to public safety. Her dedication to supervising individuals under community supervision, supporting victims, collaborating with local law enforcement, and helping supervisees work toward successful outcomes has earned the respect of both her colleagues and the communities she serves.

"Officer Whitaker exemplifies the professionalism, compassion, and dedication that define the Georgia Department of Community Supervision," said Commissioner Michael W. Nail. "For more than a decade, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public safety and service. Her work has made a meaningful difference in the Waycross community and across our agency, and we are proud to recognize her as DCS' 2025 Officer of the Year."

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision congratulates Officer Whitaker on this well-deserved honor and thanks her for her outstanding service to the citizens of the Waycross Judicial Circuit and the State of Georgia.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision

As an integral part of Georgia’s criminal justice system, the Department of Community Supervision protects and serves the state through effective, evidence-based community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.