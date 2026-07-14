ATLANTA, GA – After more than 37 years of dedicated service to the State of Georgia, Commissioner Michael W. Nail has announced his retirement, effective October 1, 2026. Governor Brian P. Kemp has appointed current DCS Chief of Staff Scott Maurer as the agency's next Commissioner, effective October 1, 2026, ensuring a seamless transition as DCS enters its next chapter of service to Georgia's citizens. The Governor’s announcement is available here.

Recognizing Commissioner Nail's years of dedicated service, Governor Brian P. Kemp said: "Marty and I want to thank Commissioner Nail for his years of devoted service protecting the people and communities of Georgia. We wish him, Candy, and their family continued health and happiness in the years ahead,” said Governor Kemp.

Since becoming the department's first Commissioner in 2015, Nail transformed a newly created state agency into a nationally recognized leader in community supervision. Charged with combining supervision functions from multiple agencies into a single organization, he established the department's mission, culture, and operational framework while guiding more than 2,000 employees through one of the largest public safety reorganizations in Georgia history.

Under Nail's leadership, DCS implemented innovative strategies to reduce recidivism while strengthening accountability and public safety. The agency expanded evidence-based supervision practices and specialized initiatives supporting substance use recovery, workforce development, and successful reentry. Throughout his tenure, the department remained committed to its mission of protecting and serving Georgia through effective community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

"Serving as the first Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision has been the honor of my professional career," said Commissioner Michael Nail. "When DCS was established, we were given a unique opportunity to build something from the ground up. What we created together exceeded anything I could have imagined. Together, we created an organization focused on public safety, accountability, and the belief that people can change. I have every confidence that DCS is well-positioned for continued success under Scott's leadership."

Scott Maurer currently serves as the agency’s Chief of Staff and has held numerous executive leadership roles throughout DCS’s history. In these roles, he has helped shape the agency’s strategic direction, strengthen operations, and guide many of its most significant initiatives. Having been instrumental in DCS’s growth since its earliest days, he brings extensive institutional knowledge and a steadfast commitment to the department’s mission, employees, and the communities they serve.

"It is an honor to lead this agency," Maurer said. "Commissioner Nail established a strong foundation that has earned the respect of community supervision professionals across the country and around the world. I look forward to building on that foundation alongside the dedicated employees of DCS as we continue advancing innovative supervision practices, strengthening partnerships, and protecting the communities we serve."

Over the next several months, Commissioner Nail and Commissioner-designate Maurer will work closely to ensure a seamless leadership transition. Together, they remain committed to supporting DCS employees, strengthening partnerships, and continuing the agency's mission to protect and serve the citizens of Georgia through effective community supervision.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision

As an integral part of Georgia’s criminal justice system, the Department of Community Supervision protects and serves the state through effective, evidence-based community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.