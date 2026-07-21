Kooner Fleet Management Solutions Appoints Micah Einterz as Head of Strategy

Kooner FMS HIres Micah Einterz, Head of Strategy

Former Amazon and Kenworth leader joins Kooner to drive strategic growth, operational excellence, and long-term global expansion

Kooner FMS has built an incredible reputation by combining exceptional service with innovation, and there's tremendous opportunity to continue expanding that impact.” — Micah Einterz, Head of Strategy at Kooner FMS

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, preventative maintenance and mobile repair solutions, today announced the appointment of Micah Einterz as its new Head of Strategy, a newly created executive role focused on driving the company's long-term growth, strategic partnerships, and organizational development.

As Head of Strategy, Einterz will work closely with Founder and CEO Gary Kooner and the executive leadership team to shape Kooner's long-term vision, identify new growth opportunities, strengthen strategic partnerships, and support the company's continued expansion across North America and international markets. He will also lead company-wide strategic planning initiatives, improve cross-functional execution, and help diversify revenue streams as Kooner continues to scale.

"Micah brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, operational discipline, and execution," said Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions. "As we've grown into a nationwide organization, we've reached a point where building for the future requires dedicated strategic leadership. Micah's experience leading large-scale initiatives at Amazon, combined with his background in the commercial vehicle industry at Kenworth, makes him uniquely qualified to help guide our next chapter. I'm excited to have him on the team."

Einterz brings more than 15 years of strategic leadership experience across some of the world’s most recognized organizations, where he has built a career developing operating models and organizational frameworks that enable complex businesses to scale. While at Amazon, Micah played a key role in shaping a portfolio of enterprise‑level initiatives, introducing mechanisms that strengthened vendor performance and advancing analytics capabilities that improved the speed and quality of decision‑making. His work supported broad cross‑functional alignment across product, engineering, and operations and contributed to the continued expansion of Amazon’s middle‑mile fleet into one of the largest in the country.

Prior to Amazon, Einterz spent nearly eight years at Kenworth Truck Company, where he helped shape the company’s connected vehicle strategy, supported the deployment of a modern service management ecosystem across North America, and played a key role in efforts to modernize product and service operations for one of the industry’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

"I'm excited to join Kooner at such an important inflection point in the company's journey," said Micah Einterz, Head of Strategy at Kooner FMS. "Kooner has built an incredible reputation by combining exceptional service with innovation, and there's tremendous opportunity to continue expanding that impact. I look forward to working with Gary and the leadership team to strengthen our strategic foundation, accelerate growth, and help position Kooner as the industry's leading technology-enabled fleet maintenance partner."

The appointment reflects Kooner's continued investment in leadership as the company expands its nationwide operations, grows its technology platform, FleetIQ, and pursues new opportunities across the transportation and fleet management industry.

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including: Fleet Optimization, 24/7 vehicle maintenance & repair, driver safety training, compliance management, and advanced technologies for real-time fleet monitoring & analytics. As the company continues to expand nationally, Kooner FMS remains focused on customer satisfaction, technological advancements, and sustainable best practices.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation companies of all sizes to optimize fleet health, reduce downtime, and improve performance. For more information, visit www.KoonerFMS.com.

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