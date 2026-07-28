Kooner Fleet Management Named Fleetio Premier Partner, Expanding Access to Industry-Leading Fleet Maintenance Ecosystem

Kooner FMS Named Fleetio Premier Partner

Being named a Fleetio Premier Partner is a strong validation of the work our team is doing every day to support fleet uptime and efficiency.” — Bill Cooper, Vice President of Sales at Kooner FMS

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, preventive maintenance and mobile repair solutions, today announced it has been named a Premier Partner within Fleetio’s Maintenance Shop Network. Through this partnership, Kooner FMS strengthens its ability to deliver seamless, technology-enabled maintenance solutions to fleets nationwide, combining its on-site and mobile service model with Fleetio’s award-winning fleet maintenance and optimization platform.

This designation recognizes Kooner FMS as a trusted, high-performing partner within Fleetio’s growing ecosystem, which powers maintenance and operations for more than eight million fleet assets.

“Being named a Fleetio Premier Partner is a strong validation of the work our team is doing every day to support fleet uptime and efficiency,” said Bill Cooper, Vice President of Sales at Kooner FMS. “Fleetio’s platform aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify fleet maintenance, reduce downtime, and provide real-time visibility for our customers. Together, we’re creating a more connected and responsive service experience for fleets.”

Fleetio’s Partner Program brings together leading service providers and technology partners to build a more integrated fleet optimization ecosystem. As a Fleetio Premier Partner, Kooner's designation reflects its commitment to delivering reliable maintenance services and supporting fleets through high-quality service.

“Kooner Fleet Management has built a strong reputation as a trusted third-party maintenance provider for fleets across North America,” said Kendee Vaughn, Director of Vendor Partnerships at Fleetio. “We're excited to welcome them as a Premier Partner within Fleetio’s Maintenance Shop Network and look forward to working together to provide customers with a more connected, efficient maintenance experience that maximizes uptime and reduces administrative burden.”

Founded in 2016, Kooner FMS continues to grow its North American footprint, serving hundreds of logistics, transportation, and Fortune 500 companies across the U.S. and Canada. The company has grown its headcount by more than 2,600% since 2020 and plans to hire more than 100 additional technicians and corporate employees in the coming year. This partnership further reinforces a commitment from Kooner FMS to delivering scalable, tech-enabled solutions that keep fleets moving.

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including: Fleet Optimization, 24/7 vehicle maintenance and repair, driver safety training, compliance management, and advanced technologies for real-time fleet monitoring and analytics. As the company continues to expand nationally, Kooner FMS remains focused on customer satisfaction, technological advancements, and sustainable best practices.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

An Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation companies of all sizes to optimize fleet health, reduce downtime, and improve performance. For more information, visit www.KoonerFMS.com.

Contact

Kevin Satz

VP, Marketing

kevins@koonerfms.com

About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops, and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources fueled with data-driven recommendations and expert insights. Fleetio sets the industry standard as an operating system built to support real execution through embedded intelligence, automation, and connected maintenance workflows. Leveraging its comprehensive fleet ecosystem, the company supports over 8 million assets, including 8,500 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 13 million repair orders per year through a network of 110,000 repair shops. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime, and confidently deliver results for their business.

Contact

Clark Maxwell

PR & Communications Manager

press@fleetio.com

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