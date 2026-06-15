Gary Kooner Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Award Winner

Kooner Fleet Management

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions CEO recognized for transforming fleet maintenance and technology through innovation, alongside founders of Ōura and Thumbtack

This award reflects the dedication of the entire Kooner FMS team and our shared commitment to helping fleets operate safer, more efficiently, and with greater confidence.” — Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, preventative maintenance and mobile repair solutions, proudly announces that Founder and CEO Gary Kooner has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Bay Area Award Winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY).

One of the most prestigious competitive business awards programs for visionary entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies, EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes leaders who are building and sustaining successful, dynamic businesses while creating long-term value for their customers, employees, and communities.

An industry-trained diesel mechanic, Gary Kooner was selected by an independent panel of judges for his entrepreneurial vision, industry impact, and leadership in transforming Kooner FMS from a one truck regional service provider into one of North America's fastest-growing fleet maintenance organizations.

“I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition from EY,” said Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner FMS. “This award reflects the dedication of our entire team and our shared commitment to helping fleets operate safer, more efficiently, and with greater confidence. What began as a vision shaped by my experience as a diesel mechanic has grown into a company serving customers across the globe, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've built together.”

Gary was celebrated at a recent award ceremony on June 12 at the Entrepreneur Of The Year Bay Area Awards celebration in San Jose, California. He now advances to the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.

“Gary's journey from diesel mechanic to award-winning entrepreneur is a testament to the power of hard work, perseverance, and visionary leadership,” said Mike Quimby, Chief Operating Officer of Kooner FMS. “His relentless focus on customer success, innovation, and building a people-first culture has positioned Kooner FMS as an industry leader and continues to inspire everyone across our organization.”

This recognition follows a period of continued momentum for Kooner FMS, including international expansion into the UK, expanded technology capabilities with FleetIQ, and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation companies of all sizes to optimize fleet health, reduce downtime, and improve performance. For more information, visit www.KoonerFMS.com.

Gary Kooner Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year

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