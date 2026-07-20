Gaining Altitude: July 2026 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently. To Airman: Cemya Mims To Airman 1st Class: Kaleyah Washington To Senior Airman: Comfort Abah Dontavius Crosby To Staff Sgt.: Alan Hooper Ganyah Washington To Tech. Sgt.: Mercedes Bibb Keasis Dowdell Ignatius Isidore Bobby Mahone Lakila Marsh Ulysess Petty Destinee Ray To Master Sgt.: Seunghwan Kim Domenic Mazza To Senior Master Sgt.: Charla Colbert

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