Gaining Altitude: July 2026 Promotions
The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Cemya Mims
To Airman 1st Class:
Kaleyah Washington
To Senior Airman:
Comfort Abah
Dontavius Crosby
To Staff Sgt.:
Alan Hooper
Ganyah Washington
To Tech. Sgt.:
Mercedes Bibb
Keasis Dowdell
Ignatius Isidore
Bobby Mahone
Lakila Marsh
Ulysess Petty
Destinee Ray
To Master Sgt.:
Seunghwan Kim
Domenic Mazza
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Charla Colbert
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