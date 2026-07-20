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Gaining Altitude: July 2026 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

To Airman:

Cemya Mims

To Airman 1st Class:

Kaleyah Washington

To Senior Airman:

Comfort Abah

Dontavius Crosby

To Staff Sgt.:

Alan Hooper

Ganyah Washington

To Tech. Sgt.:

Mercedes Bibb

Keasis Dowdell

Ignatius Isidore

Bobby Mahone

Lakila Marsh

Ulysess Petty

Destinee Ray

To Master Sgt.:

Seunghwan Kim

Domenic Mazza

To Senior Master Sgt.:

Charla Colbert

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Gaining Altitude: July 2026 Promotions

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