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U.S. Finishes Latest Strikes Against Iran

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed another round of strikes against Iran at 9 p.m. ET, July 20.

U.S. forces struck Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue. Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil.

American forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression toward civilian mariners seeking to freely and openly transit the strait.

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U.S. Finishes Latest Strikes Against Iran

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