Vice Adm. Marc Miguez Assumes Command of U.S. 3rd Fleet

Vice Adm. Marc Miguez assumed command of U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F) from Rear Adm. Richard Meyer during an assumption of command ceremony held at U.S. 3rd Fleet headquarters in San Diego, July 21.

Miguez assumed command following his senate confirmation to the rank of vice admiral on July 20.

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presided over the ceremony. During his remarks, Koehler highlighted C3F critical role in generating combat-ready naval forces, strengthening maritime security, and supporting operations and partnerships throughout the Indo-Pacific. He also recognized Meyer’s steadfast leadership and welcomed Miguez to the helm of the fleet.

Meyer concluded his tenure leading C3F after assuming duties as acting commander following Vice Adm. John D. Wade’s departure earlier this year. During his time as acting commander and his prior service as deputy commander, Meyer led fleet operations, exercises, and readiness initiatives supporting the fleet’s mission to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and ensure maritime superiority in the Pacific.

Vice Adm. Miguez assumes command after most recently serving as the Navy Chief of Legislative Affairs. A former enlisted Marine and career Naval Flight Officer, he has accumulated more than 4,000 flight hours and over 1,000 carrier-arrested landings. His previous command assignments include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, Carrier Air Wing 3, and Carrier Strike Group 2 during the 2023–2024 deployment of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The U.S. 3rd Fleet is honored to welcome Vice Adm. Miguez. His distinguished career and extensive operational experience will be invaluable in leading the command and building upon its legacy of maritime superiority.

An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the region and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster response. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the region.

For more information about U.S. Third Fleet, please visit www.c3f.navy.mil.