US Marines, Australian Army, Armed Forces of the Philippines kick off Exercise Predators Run in Townsville

TOWNSVILLE, Australia— U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, soldiers from the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade, and soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ 1st Brigade Combat Team launched Exercise Predator’s Run 26 in Townsville, July 21, 2026. The nine-day exercise advances regional alliances, integrating three militaries into a single, interchangeable fighting force.

Spanning the Townsville Field Training Area, the exercise strips away traditional operational boundaries. U.S., Australian, and Philippine forces coordinate through a unified command structure to execute complex force-on-force maneuvers. Throughout the exercise, allied forces integrate for platoon-level training, culminating in a combined defensive live-fire scenario.

“Interoperability is more than a concept; it is about confirming our ability to fight as an integrated unit, built on trust developed through demonstrated competence in our shared tactics, techniques, and procedures,” said Maj. Joseph Adams, commanding officer of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, MRF-D 26. “We are conducting combined drills with our Australian partners to refine and validate our ability to seamlessly execute integrated operations.”

The exercise transitions the alliances from compatibility to true tactical integration. Together, allied units validate unified command and control, shared logistics, and complex combined-arms maneuvers. Concluding in late July, Predator’s Run 26 hardens the tactical edge of all three nations and reinforces the United States' commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional high-resolution imagery regarding this exercise, please contact the MRF-D Public Affairs Office via email at mrfdmedia@usmc.mil.

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