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District sets up FUDS booth during Kingman First Friday Event

KINGMAN, Ariz. — Lisa Schutzberger, a project manager with the Los Angeles District, gives awareness toys and books to kids regarding Formerly Used Defense Site awareness during the Kingman First Friday public event June 5 in Kingman, Ariz.

Representatives with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discussed the Kingman Skeet Range, a FUDS remediation project with Mohave County residents and provided awareness about the dangers of remaining skeet at the site. The team engaged 150 more residents this year than last year.

Subject matter experts and program managers with the USACE South Pacific Division, the Sacramento District and the Los Angeles District along with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality answered questions from residents about the project.

(Photo by Robert DeDeaux USACE PAO)

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District sets up FUDS booth during Kingman First Friday Event

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