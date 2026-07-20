District sets up FUDS booth during Kingman First Friday Event
Representatives with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discussed the Kingman Skeet Range, a FUDS remediation project with Mohave County residents and provided awareness about the dangers of remaining skeet at the site. The team engaged 150 more residents this year than last year.
Subject matter experts and program managers with the USACE South Pacific Division, the Sacramento District and the Los Angeles District along with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality answered questions from residents about the project.
(Photo by Robert DeDeaux USACE PAO)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.