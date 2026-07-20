NMDA to hold public hearings on proposed rule amendments

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Contact: Jenny Green

Public Affairs Specialist

jgreen@nmda.nmsu.edu, 575-202-4249

July 20, 2026

Meetings set for Aug. 4 and 6 in Las Cruces and Albuquerque

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LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico Department of Agriculture will hold public hearings Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 6, to receive input on proposed amendments to the following rules:

Japanese Beetle Exterior Quarantine (21.17.27 NMAC), Control of Wood Destroying Pests (21.17.51 NMAC), Continuing Education Units for Pesticide Applicators (21.17.53 NMAC), Restricted-Use Pesticides (21.17.56 NMAC), M-44 and the Livestock Protection Collar (21.17.57 NMAC), Pesticides (21.17.50 NMAC) – 9 a.m.

Commercial Feeds (21.18.3 NMAC) – 1 p.m.

The proposed amendments include updates to quarantine and pest control requirements, pesticide regulation, predator control and commercial feed regulations. These amendments are intended to clarify existing requirements, improve program administration and align rules with current practices.

Each hearing is open to the public and will be accessible in-person. Hearings held in Las Cruces will additionally offer virtual participation via video and phone.

In-person locations are as follows:

Aug. 4: Gerald Thomas Hall Auditorium (Room 194), NMSU, Las Cruces (940 College Drive)

Aug. 6: CNM Workforce Training Center, Albuquerque (5600 Eagle Rock Ave. NE)

Visitors to NMSU may obtain a free, one-day parking permit on the NMSU website.

Virtual access for the Aug. 4 hearing at 9 a.m. is as follows:

Zoom: https://nmsu.zoom.us/j/87014463854

Phone: 1-669-900-6833 or 1-719-359-4580

Meeting ID: 870 1446 3854

Virtual access for the Aug. 4 hearing at 1 p.m. is as follows:

Zoom: https://nmsu.zoom.us/j/83963736435

Phone: 1-669-900-6833 or 1-669-444-9171

Meeting ID: 839 6373 6435

Oral comments will be accepted during the hearings. Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, via email to comments@nmda.nmsu.edu or can be mailed to:

New Mexico Department of Agriculture

Office of the Director

MSC 3189, P.O. Box 30005

1050 Stewart St., Las Cruces, NM 88003-8005

Only comments with signatures, including electronic or scanned signatures that meet legal standards, will be accepted. The director will consider all oral comments and review all timely-submitted written comments and responses. Accessibility accommodations can be requested by calling 575-646-3702 at least one week prior to the hearing.

The full Notices of Proposed Rulemaking and related documents are available on the NMDA website.

Legal authority for these amendments is granted to the New Mexico State University Board of Regents under Chapter 76, Article 6, Sections 1-9, NMSA 1978 Compilations; Chapter 76, Article 4, Sections 1-39, NMSA 1978 Compilations; and Chapter 76, Article 19A, Sections 1-17, NMSA 1978 Compilation.

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The New Mexico Department of Agriculture benefits the public by promoting the viability and advancement of New Mexico agriculture and affiliated industries. The agency promotes a fair marketplace, food safety, marketing, and economic development; supports the beneficial use and conservation of natural resources; and works cooperatively with the public and private sectors.

Find us at:

NMDeptAg.nmsu.edu

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