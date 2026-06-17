Applications open for NMDA Ag Workforce Program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Contact: Jenny Green
Public Affairs Specialist
jgreen@nmda.nmsu.edu, 575-202-4249
June 15, 2026
LAS CRUCES – New Mexico agricultural businesses can now apply for funding to hire paid interns through the state's Agricultural Workforce Development Program, which reimburses up to 50 percent of internship costs to help develop the next generation of farmers, ranchers and agricultural professionals.
Eligible businesses may be reimbursed up to 50% of actual internship costs, with a cap of $15,000 per intern. Each internship must total at least 130 hours, and businesses may apply to hire up to three interns per year. Interns must be at least 18 years old. While New Mexico residency is preferred, it is not required.
The AWD Program offers hands-on training opportunities for beginning agricultural workers while helping ag businesses grow their workforce. The program launched in 2020 following legislation passed in 2019.
“This program not only helps train the next generation, but also supports producers and processors by easing the cost of expanding their operations,” said New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte.
The application window will remain open until March 31, 2027, or until funds are fully allocated. Funds are available for internships beginning after July 1, 2026, and must be used by May 31, 2027. Participating businesses are responsible for recruiting their own interns.
For more details, visit NMDeptAg.nmsu.edu, email awd@nmda.nmsu.edu or call 575-646-2642.
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The New Mexico Department of Agriculture benefits the public by promoting the viability and advancement of New Mexico agriculture and affiliated industries. The agency promotes a fair marketplace, food safety, marketing, and economic development; supports the beneficial use and conservation of natural resources; and works cooperatively with the public and private sectors.
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