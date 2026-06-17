Applications open for NMDA Ag Workforce Program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Contact: Jenny Green

Public Affairs Specialist

jgreen@nmda.nmsu.edu, 575-202-4249

June 15, 2026

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LAS CRUCES – New Mexico agricultural businesses can now apply for funding to hire paid interns through the state's Agricultural Workforce Development Program, which reimburses up to 50 percent of internship costs to help develop the next generation of farmers, ranchers and agricultural professionals.

New Mexico-based agricultural businesses may apply for internship funding through the New Mexico Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Workforce Development Program beginning June 15, 2026. The program offers funding to New Mexico-based agricultural businesses to hire interns and help prepare the next generation of farmers, ranchers and ag professionals. Emily Willis picks pears from a tree on a farm in Los Lunas, New Mexico. (Photo courtesy of New Mexico Department of Agriculture)

Eligible businesses may be reimbursed up to 50% of actual internship costs, with a cap of $15,000 per intern. Each internship must total at least 130 hours, and businesses may apply to hire up to three interns per year. Interns must be at least 18 years old. While New Mexico residency is preferred, it is not required.

The AWD Program offers hands-on training opportunities for beginning agricultural workers while helping ag businesses grow their workforce. The program launched in 2020 following legislation passed in 2019.

New Mexico-based agricultural businesses may apply for internship funding through the New Mexico Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Workforce Development Program beginning June 15, 2026. The program offers funding to New Mexico-based agricultural businesses to hire interns and help prepare the next generation of farmers, ranchers and ag professionals. Brice Wrye and Cache Wrye work on fence on a farm in Los Lunas, New Mexico. (Photo courtesy of New Mexico Department of Agriculture)

“This program not only helps train the next generation, but also supports producers and processors by easing the cost of expanding their operations,” said New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte.

The application window will remain open until March 31, 2027, or until funds are fully allocated. Funds are available for internships beginning after July 1, 2026, and must be used by May 31, 2027. Participating businesses are responsible for recruiting their own interns.

New Mexico-based agricultural businesses may apply for internship funding through the New Mexico Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Workforce Development Program beginning June 15, 2026. The program offers funding to New Mexico-based agricultural businesses to hire interns and help prepare the next generation of farmers, ranchers and ag professionals. Emily Willis operates compact loading equipment on a farm in Los Lunas, New Mexico. (Photo courtesy of New Mexico Department of Agriculture)

For more details, visit NMDeptAg.nmsu.edu, email awd@nmda.nmsu.edu or call 575-646-2642.

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The New Mexico Department of Agriculture benefits the public by promoting the viability and advancement of New Mexico agriculture and affiliated industries. The agency promotes a fair marketplace, food safety, marketing, and economic development; supports the beneficial use and conservation of natural resources; and works cooperatively with the public and private sectors.

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NMDeptAg.nmsu.edu

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