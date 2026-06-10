State confirms first New World screwworm case in Lea County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

NM Livestock Board Contact: Dr. Samantha Holeck, State Veterinarian

Samantha.Holeck@nmlb.nm.gov, 505-841-6161

NMDA Contact: Jenny Green, Public Affairs Specialist

jgreen@nmda.nmsu.edu, 575-202-4249

June 9, 2026

Infested zone established to support safe animal movement

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EUNICE, N.M. – New Mexico animal health officials have confirmed the state's first case of New World screwworm, detected June 7 in a dog in Lea County.

In response, officials have established a 12-mile infested zone around the affected animal’s location to support surveillance, treatment, and safe animal movement. Within the zone, animals must be inspected and, if necessary, treated before moving within or out of the area.

A broader surveillance zone extends beyond the infested zone to support early detection and monitoring of potential spread. Within the surveillance zone, state and federal officials conduct increased surveillance and fly trapping to look for evidence of the pest spreading. Routine animal movement – such as travel to livestock auctions, fairs, veterinary visits, or recreational travel – is generally not restricted unless an inspector identifies a higher-risk situation based on animal health or wound status that could increase the chance of spread. In those cases, movement may be delayed or adjusted in coordination with New Mexico Livestock Board personnel. State and federal officials are also expanding fly trapping and surveillance to determine whether additional cases are present.

“We appreciate the cooperation of livestock producers, veterinarians, pet owners, and other stakeholders as we work together to prevent further spread of this pest,” said New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte. “Establishing an infested zone allows animal health officials to focus response efforts where they are needed most while helping ensure the safe movement of animals.”

State officials continue to work closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, veterinarians, and local partners to investigate suspect cases, and implement response measures as needed.

Signs of New World screwworm (NWS) may include:

Wounds that fail to heal or worsen over time

Presence of maggots in a wound

Foul-smelling or draining wounds

Animals persistently licking, biting, or aggravating a wound

Irritation, discomfort, or unusual behavior around an injury site

These signs may be noticed before an infestation is recognized and can be mistaken for illness, injury complications, or other health conditions. Animal owners should closely inspect any wound that is not healing normally. Anyone who observes a suspicious wound or suspects NWS should immediately contact the New Mexico Livestock Board and avoid moving the affected animal.

In addition to frequently monitoring animals, producers should keep open wounds clean and covered. Animals infested with NWS should be immediately treated under the direction of a veterinarian.

Additional information, maps of affected areas, reporting resources, and updates are available at ScrewwormNM.org.

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