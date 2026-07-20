Minnesota DNR seeks input on three-duck limit option

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anyone interested in waterfowl hunting to comment on a proposal to create an optional, alternative three-duck bag limit.

“Waterfowl hunter numbers have declined significantly within the past 20 years due to many factors, including the varying bag limits for certain species and sexes of ducks. That complexity may be a barrier to new or inexperienced hunters,” said Nate Huck, DNR migratory gamebird consultant. “Duck identification can be difficult and could prevent potential hunters from getting into waterfowl hunting.”

Because of this potential barrier, Minnesota is considering an optional, alternative three-duck bag limit that would allow hunters to choose between:

A new, alternative three-duck per day bag limit of any species and sex of duck, and

The current, standard six-duck total bag limit under which there are bag limits that vary by species and sex.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service oversees waterfowl regulations in the United States and has been evaluating the use of three-duck bag limits in Nebraska and South Dakota, which have been implementing the three-duck bag limit since 2021.

So far, results from the evaluation indicate that new hunters were more likely to select the three-duck bag limit option than the six-duck bag limit. Additionally, those individuals who selected the three-duck bag limit were less likely than individuals who selected the six-duck bag limit to harvest species with lower bag limits such as canvasbacks, hen mallards, redheads and scaup.

“If Minnesota pursues this opportunity, our goal would be to recruit, retain and reactivate waterfowl hunters while maintaining sustainable populations of all duck species,” Huck said. “The DNR, in collaboration with the USFWS, would closely monitor hunter numbers and harvest throughout the evaluation and end this opportunity if harvest on sensitive species of waterfowl is unexpectedly high.”

The Minnesota DNR is offering multiple ways for people to learn about the proposal and share their perspectives, including: