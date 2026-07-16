Minnesota DNR hosts Walk in the Wildflowers event at Lamberton WMA

Get out in the prairie and smell the flowers at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Walk in the Wildflowers event Saturday, July 25 at Lamberton Wildlife Management Area.

The Minnesota DNR is celebrating 75 years of WMAs in Minnesota in 2026. Events like Walk in the Wildflowers encourage people to visit Minnesota’s diverse WMAs to see all they have to offer.

“Wildlife management areas belong to all Minnesotans, and this event provides an opportunity for people to experience and learn about what WMAs feature,” said Jeffrey Zajac, DNR area wildlife supervisor.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at Lamberton WMA. Zajac will lead a wildflower walk where participants will have the opportunity to explore native prairie wildflowers and learn about the history of Minnesota’s WMA system and management. During the walk, DNR staff will assist participants in flower identification.

“I’m hoping guests will develop a better understanding of what WMAs are, how they are managed, and how they originated in the state, and also gain appreciation of prairie ecosystems,” Zajac said. “WMAs offer outdoor experiences to all Minnesotans, whether they want to hunt, fish, watch wildlife or just take a stroll. WMAs are vital to maintaining Minnesota’s quality of life.”

Lamberton WMA is located 0.6 miles north of the intersection of Jade Avenue and Highway 14 in southern Redwood County. Parking will be in a mowed area on the west side of Jade Avenue. Dress for the weather. Sunscreen, water and insect repellant are recommended.

RSVPs are preferred but not required. To RSVP, reach Jeff Zajac, area wildlife manager, at [email protected] or leave a message at 507-233-1257.

Minnesota WMAs

Minnesota’s WMAs provide access to 1,521 public wildlife areas encompassing 1.39 million acres of field, forest and wetlands across Minnesota. Developed specifically for public use, these habitat-rich areas provide havens for wildlife and recreational opportunities for people.

On Sept. 17, 1951, The Save the Wetlands program began in Minnesota with an initial budget of $50,000. On Jan. 12, 1954, former Minnesota DNR Supervisor of Game Richard Dorer established the Save Minnesota’s Wetlands Fund, which allowed private donations to finance wetland purchases.

See more history, learn about the diverse experiences and habitats on Minnesota’s WMAs, and use the WMA Finder tool at the Minnesota DNR WMA webpage.