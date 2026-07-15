Minnesota DNR announces state park license plate design contest

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting Minnesotans to help in creating the next Minnesota state parks license plate. The theme for this plate is the North Shore and the Lake Superior agate. The North Shore refers to the western shoreline of Lake Superior from Duluth to the Canadian border.

The DNR encourages anyone with a connection to Minnesota's outdoors to participate. Artistic experience isn't required — creative ideas from Minnesotans of all backgrounds are welcome.

Vehicles with the new plate, which is expected to be available for purchase in January 2027, will be able to enter all Minnesota state parks and recreation areas without a vehicle permit.

“This exciting contest will both benefit Minnesota state parks and trails as well as showcase the iconic North Shore and the Lake Superior agate, our Minnesota state gemstone,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “Across generations, Minnesotans have walked the North Shore’s rocky beaches hoping to find a Lake Superior agate, and this new plate will celebrate that heritage as well as the scenic beauty of this landscape.”

Contestants can begin working on their designs now. Entries will be accepted online via the DNR website this fall from Sept. 15 through Oct. 31.

A panel of judges will evaluate entries based on criteria such as creativity, quality, representation of the theme and suitability as a license plate image. Three finalists will be selected in late November, and their designs will be posted on the DNR website. Minnesotans will then have the opportunity to vote for their favorite design. Online voting will take place in early December. The winning design will be announced in mid-December.

For Minnesotans who wish to purchase the plate, there will be a one-time $15.50 fee for the plate itself and a minimum $60 contribution, renewable annually. Annual vehicle registration fees also apply, although the plate can be purchased at any time without waiting until a vehicle’s annual registration is due.

The first Minnesota state parks and trails license plate launched in 2016, and that plate will continue to be available. The new design will offer a second option to fans of state parks and trails.

“Every plate purchase supports Minnesota's state parks and trails,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails Division director. “When someone chooses a state parks and trails license plate, they're directly funding the people and projects that keep these places open, safe and ready for visitors — from the staff who keep things running, to trail repairs and building improvements.”

The funds support millions of memorable visits to Minnesota’s state parks and trails. Since the first state parks and trails plate launched a decade ago, more than $16 million in revenue from plate sales has supported state parks and trails.

Complete contest rules are available on the DNR website, and the entry form will be available at this same webpage when the entry period opens Sept. 15.