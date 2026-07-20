Minnesota DNR offering $1.7M in community grants to address emerald ash borer impacts

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering $1.7 million in community grants to address the impact of emerald ash borer on community forests. Applications will open Aug. 3 for the 2026 Protect Community Forests Grants. Funds for these community grants are made available thanks to the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.

“We know emerald ash borer affects communities across Minnesota and it can be challenging and expensive to deal with,” said Madisson Masucci, DNR urban and community forestry coordinator. “We are committed to helping organizations and government entities navigate the grant process and are offering six sessions for applicants to learn about this grant opportunity.”

The grant focuses on removing, treating or replacing trees infested by emerald ash borer. The goal is to help communities build a more diverse and resilient tree canopy. The grant also supports conducting tree inventories, developing management plans, maintaining existing canopy, and providing educational outreach opportunities to residents.

The grant application period opens Aug. 3 and closes Sept. 14, 2026. Tribal governments, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) status, educational institutions, and local units of government are eligible to apply. The maximum grant award is $150,000.

Visit the DNR website for information about the grant, including both virtual and in‑person informational opportunities across the state, and for guidance on the application process.

In-person session schedule