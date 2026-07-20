Snyder Fire response shifts to recovery as local disaster declaration ends

The emergency phase of the Snyder Fire has come to a close in Mesa County. With the fire largely contained and immediate threats reduced, the Board of Mesa County Commissioners voted July 14 to end the local disaster emergency and transition fully to recovery efforts.

The declaration was issued June 28 by County Administrator Todd Hollenbeck and ratified by the Board on June 30. It gave Mesa County additional flexibility to coordinate with local, state and federal partners, access emergency resources and support the community throughout the response.

Ending the declaration means Mesa County will return to normal operations while continuing to support recovery efforts and pursue eligible state and federal reimbursement for response costs.

Recovery work will continue, including suppression repair, monitoring burned areas for flooding and erosion risks and coordinating with partner agencies. The resolution also preserves contracts, expenditures and other actions taken while the declaration was in effect.

The Snyder Fire response reflected the strength of the community. Mesa County thanks the firefighters, first responders, law enforcement officers, volunteers and partner agencies from across the region and beyond. Mesa County also thanks the residents who supported neighbors, cared for livestock, donated funds and supplies and helped protect the community.