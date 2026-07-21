Institutional Real Estate, Inc. Appoints Alistair Smith as Managing Director, EMEA

Veteran Chartered Surveyor and institutional real estate executive joins IREI to lead European market development

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI) today announced the appointment of Alistair T.H. Smith, BSc, FRICS, as Managing Director, EMEA, effective July 20.In this newly created role, Smith will lead IREI's European market development, deepen the firm's relationships with institutional investors, investment managers, and real estate professionals across the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East, and strengthen the editorial and intelligence services that IREI provides to its European readership.Smith brings to the role a distinguished career building and leading institutional real estate investment functions at the highest levels of the European market.Most recently, he served as Head of Real Estate at Border to Coast Pensions Partnership — the United Kingdom's largest Local Government Pension Scheme pools, with approximately £65 billion in total assets under management across 11 Partner Funds serving approximately 1.1 million defined-benefit beneficiaries.At Border to Coast, Smith built the firm's real estate investment capability entirely from the ground up, growing the team from two professionals to eight and taking the real estate portfolio from zero to approximately £3.05 billion in assets under management across three distinct fund structures in fewer than four years. He designed and launched the Border to Coast Global Core and Global Value Add funds in November 2023 with initial capital commitments of approximately £850 million, and the Border to Coast UK Direct Main Fund in October 2024 — a £1.2 billion vehicle that delivered a 7.78 percent total return in its first year of operation, exceeding its benchmark by 15 basis points. The UK Direct Main Fund has since grown to approximately £2.2 billion in assets under management, with a forward deployment pipeline of approximately £2 billion.Smith's work at Border to Coast encompassed the full lifecycle of institutional fund creation: fund structure design and board approval; regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority and tax relief confirmation from HMRC; competitive tendering and appointment of global and UK investment advisers including Townsend and Aberdeen; service-provider onboarding; asset due diligence across more than 110 properties; and post-launch capital deployment into retail, office and urban logistics assets. He managed a coordinated team of internal professionals and external advisers including Knight Frank, JLL, CBRE, Workman, Hollis, Ramboll, Burges Salmon, CMS, Mercer, Albourne and Deloitte."We have been looking for the right person to lead our European effort for some time, and Alistair is exactly that person," said Tom Parker, Global Publisher and Executive Vice President of Institutional Real Estate, Inc. "He has spent his career operating at the intersection of institutional capital, real estate investment, asset and business management, and the complex market structures that define European investing. He understands what our European readers and clients need because he’s one of them. We are delighted to welcome him to IREI.""IREI occupies a unique position in the global institutional real estate market — trusted by the professionals who make consequential investment decisions and respected for the independence and quality of its coverage," said Smith. "I have followed IREI's work for many years and look forward to helping the firm deepen its presence and its value to the European investment community. There is a great deal to build on, and I am energized by the opportunity."About Alistair T.H. Smith, BSc, MRICSAlistair Smith is a Chartered Surveyor and institutional real estate executive with more than three decades of experience in the UK and European real estate investment market. He holds a BSc in Land Economics and the FRICS designation from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is based in Edinburgh, Scotland.Previously holding roles at Scottish Widows Investment Management, Aberdeen Asset Management and Aberdeen Standard, Smith joined Border to Coast Pensions Partnership in May 2022 as Head of Real Estate, where he designed and built the firm's real estate investment platform from inception, leading the fund structures, governance frameworks, regulatory approvals, service-provider appointments, team hiring, asset due diligence, and fund launches that took Border to Coast from zero real estate exposure to approximately £3.05 billion in real estate assets under management across three vehicles. His work at Border to Coast represents one of the most substantial institutional real estate platform launches undertaken in the UK LGPS market.About Institutional Real Estate, Inc.Founded in 1987 by Geoffrey Dohrmann, Institutional Real Estate, Inc. is a B2B media, data and market intelligence company dedicated to serving the interests of the global institutional real estate investment industry. For nearly four decades, IREI has served as the trusted source of record for institutional investment managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations and their advisers worldwide.IREI produces three monthly publications covering the world's leading real estate investment markets: its flagship publication, Institutional Real Estate Americas, along with its sister publications, Institutional Real Estate Europe and Institutional Real Estate Asia Pacific. The company also publishes Real Assets Adviser, a monthly publication serving financial advisers and the private wealth advisory community in the Americas. IREI's portfolio of daily email newslines delivers timely market analysis and intelligence across the major segments of commercial real estate and infrastructure investment. IREI also operates the Institute for Real Estate Operating Companies (iREOC) and its IRE.IQ database — an AI-enhanced market intelligence research tool.IREI has been serving members of the institutional real estate investment community around the globe for nearly four decades.

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