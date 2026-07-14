Agentic Assets Launches EQUIRE, an AI-Native Operating System for Institutional Commercial Real Estate Deal Teams

EQUIRE helps investment teams analyze more deals without weakening diligence, with each material number tied back to its source.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agentic Assets, an AI technology company founded by two finance professors, today announced the launch of EQUIRE™, an AI-native operating system for institutional commercial real estate deal teams. EQUIRE handles deal sourcing, intake, document abstraction, underwriting support, diligence tracking, valuation handoffs and investment committee memo preparation, so teams can analyze more deals without weakening diligence. The company positions EQUIRE around a single idea: deal intelligence you can defend.Commercial real estate investment teams lose much of every deal to legwork: manual data entry from offering memoranda, rent rolls, trailing-twelve statements, and leases; diligence tracked across email and spreadsheets; and memos, lender packages, and investor updates rebuilt from the same data by hand. Generic AI tools have often accelerated that problem rather than solved it, producing output that analysts still have to verify line by line.EQUIRE was built to change that. It converts source documents into structured underwriting inputs, flags conflicts, and ties each material number back to its source page, while adapting to a team’s own model, memo format, diligence checklist and approval rules. The difference is architectural: most deal-lifecycle platforms began as legacy software now layering AI on top, while EQUIRE is AI-native, built around dozens of specialized agents that can run the work end to end. Each team controls how much autonomy to grant, and the platform complements the models and systems of record a team already uses rather than replacing them.EQUIRE also works the front of the funnel. Its sourcing agents run a team’s mandate against a live layer of more than 100,000 active U.S. commercial real estate listings, plus off-market channels, and turn qualified, thesis-fit candidates into source-backed prospect records that flow into the pipeline. For underwriting context, the platform grounds assumptions in macroeconomic and demographic data from the Federal Reserve (FRED), the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Because deal materials are sensitive, EQUIRE is built to institutional data standards, with role-based access, organization-scoped isolation, audit trails, approval gates on consequential actions, and AI routing that can be configured for zero data retention, so a firm’s data stays under its control.The result is more throughput with the review trail intact. Each released value carries its source, page, reviewer and approval state, so every deal preserves why it fit, what failed review, and which risks changed the recommendation.“We built EQUIRE around how institutional deal teams actually work,” said Dr. Cayman Seagraves, co-founder of Agentic Assets. “It does the document and workflow legwork and ties every material number back to its source, so the team can spend its time on investment judgment and still keep control of the recommendation.”“Analyzing more deals should never mean looser diligence,” said Dr. Stace Sirmans, co-founder of Agentic Assets. “Source, page, reviewer, and approval state travel with every released value, so a team can move faster and still defend the decision.”EQUIRE is available to institutional commercial real estate teams through private onboarding. Teams can request a demo at equire.ai About EQUIREEQUIRE™ is an AI-native deal intelligence platform for institutional commercial real estate teams. It pairs a live market-intelligence layer (active U.S. listings plus macroeconomic and demographic data) with a governed deal workflow that runs from sourcing through investment committee materials in one source-linked record, with each material number tied back to its source. Learn more at equire.ai.About Agentic AssetsAgentic Assets is an AI technology company founded by two finance professors: Dr. Cayman Seagraves, Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Tulsa (Ph.D., Florida State University), and Dr. Stace Sirmans, Associate Professor of Finance at Auburn University (Ph.D., University of Florida). The company builds purpose-built AI platforms for commercial real estate professionals, combining academic rigor with practical workflows to deliver intelligence that investment professionals can trust, verify, and act upon with confidence. Agentic Assets develops two flagship platforms, Corbis™ and EQUIRE™, as well as custom AI agent solutions tailored to the needs of institutional real estate firms. Learn more at agenticassets.ai Media ContactsCayman Seagraves, Ph.D.Stace Sirmans, Ph.D.Agentic Assetsteam@agenticassets.ai | agenticassets.ai

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