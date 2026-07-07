Agentic Assets Announces Corbis, a Research-First AI Platform for Finance and Real Estate Professionals

Corbis searches and synthesizes more than 422,000 peer-reviewed papers and cites every answer, giving investment professionals evidence they can verify.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agentic Assets, an AI technology company founded by two finance professors, today announced the launch of Corbis™, a research-first AI platform purpose-built for finance and real estate professionals. Corbis searches and synthesizes more than 422,000 peer-reviewed papers across finance, real estate and economics, and returns cited answers in real time — with every source available to inspect before it is used.Investment professionals are expected to stand behind every number they present. Generic AI tools make that difficult. They can return a confident answer attached to a citation that does not exist, leaving the user to fact-check the very tool meant to save time. In an investment committee memo or a market analysis, a single fabricated citation can cost the kind of credibility that is hard to recover.Corbis was built to remove that risk. Every answer is grounded in verified academic literature and linked to its original source, so professionals can trace each claim back to the evidence behind it.Corbis utilizes a dedicated literature subagent to retrieve, cross-reference and synthesize research findings with full citations. Beyond academic literature, users can leverage a proprietary U.S. market dataset — covering 925 metros across 205 economic, demographic, and commercial real estate metrics — alongside advanced cross-market analytics.To support evolving tasks, Corbis allows users to select from multiple live models and integrates directly with tools like Claude Desktop and Cursor. The platform also accelerates the creation of finished deliverables — such as investment committee memos, market analyses, and research reports — through guided workflows, with one-click export to PDF, Word or LaTeX, complete with a full source appendix.Corbis has grown to serve more than 600 professionals and researchers, including those affiliated with institutions such as BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield and Deloitte, as well as leading universities.“As finance professors, we start from what good research actually requires, then build the technology to support it,” said Dr. Cayman Seagraves, co-founder of Agentic Assets. “Corbis searches more than 422,000 peer-reviewed papers and cites every answer, so professionals can verify the evidence before they put their name on it.”“Professionals in this field cannot afford to act on a number they cannot trace,” said Dr. Stace Sirmans, co-founder of Agentic Assets. “Every Corbis answer links to its original source, and every memo or analysis exports with a complete source appendix that holds up to scrutiny.”Corbis is now available at corbis.ai , with a free trial that requires no credit card and paid subscription plans for individuals, professionals, teams, and enterprises.About CorbisCorbis™ is a research-first AI platform purpose-built for finance and real estate professionals. It searches and synthesizes more than 422,000 peer-reviewed papers across finance, real estate, and economics, returns cited answers in real time with every source available to inspect, and generates professional deliverables with complete source appendices. Learn more at corbis.ai.About Agentic AssetsAgentic Assets is an AI technology company founded by two finance professors: Dr. Cayman Seagraves, Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Tulsa (Ph.D., Florida State University), and Dr. Stace Sirmans, Associate Professor of Finance at Auburn University (Ph.D., University of Florida). The company builds purpose-built AI platforms for commercial real estate professionals, combining academic rigor with practical workflows to deliver intelligence that investment professionals can trust, verify, and act upon with confidence. Agentic Assets develops two flagship platforms, Corbis™ and EQUIRE™, as well as custom AI agent solutions tailored to the needs of institutional real estate firms. Learn more at agenticassets.ai Media ContactCayman Seagraves, Ph.D.Stace Sirmans, Ph.D.Agentic Assetsteam@agenticassets.ai | agenticassets.ai

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