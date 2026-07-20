Buncombe County Kicks Off Preparedness Event Series in Barnardsville

The community is invited to learn, connect, and prepare together at Buncombe Ready Barnardsville on Saturday, August 15. Co-hosted by the Barnardsville Area Resilience Network (BARN), the event will take place at Barnardsville Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is designed to provide hyper-local resources and preparedness information for the Barnardsville area. Throughout the event, residents can drop in to enjoy free food, live music, visit with elected officials, and get prepared together with family and neighbors. There will be live demonstrations on important preparedness topics such as generator safety, fire safety, and first aid. Attendees can also find resources and services from Buncombe County departments and community partners, including:

Agriculture and Land Resources

American Red Cross

Appalachian Voices

BARN

BarnardsvilleFire Department

Buncombe County Long-Term Recovery Group

Buncombe County Public Libraries

Buncombe CountySheriff’s Office

City/County Bureau of Identification

Election Services

Emergency Management

Full Circle Forestry Collective

Health and Human Services

Pisgah Legal Services

Public Safety Communications(911)

RiverLink

Strategic Partnerships

Strategy and Innovation

Buncombe Ready Barnardsville will be the first in a series hosted throughout Buncombe County and designed to strengthen resilience and preparedness through resources, tools, demonstrations, and community connection.

What: Buncombe Ready Barnardsville

When: Saturday, August 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Barnardsville Elementary School, 20 Hillcrest Drive, Barnardsville