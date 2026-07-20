July 20, 2026 - State Funding to Libraries Increases for FY2027

Governor Healey recently signed the $63 billion FY2027 state budget with more than $53 million to support libraries across the Commonwealth through the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC).

"At a time when library budgets are stretched thin because of federal uncertainty and pressure on local municipalities' budgets, stable state funding means libraries can ensure that every person who lives in Massachusetts has access to collections, programs, and resources that support their personal, professional, and economic growth. We appreciate the increased funding from the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Legislature and look forward to the impact it will have across the Commonwealth," said MBLC Director Maureen Amyot.

In its FY2027 Legislative Agenda, the MBLC requested a 5% increase to State Aid to Public Libraries (budget line 7000-9501) which is direct local aid to libraries. The State Aid to Public Libraries program has a massive impact with 347 out of 351 municipalities certified in the program and receiving state aid funding. This line received an increase of 2% for FY2027, bringing critical funding through the State Aid to Public Library program to an historic high of $20,400,000.

Library advocates including the Massachusetts Library Association, the Western Massachusetts Library Advocates, and the Central Massachusetts Library Advocates have worked steadily over the past several years to increase state library funding, most notably to State Aid to Public Libraries (budget line 7000-9501), which after many years of near level funding has increased by more than 50% since 2022.

The MBLC also requested a 3% rise in all other budget lines. Except for the MBLC agency line (budget line 7000-9101), all lines received moderate increases. The MBLC agency line which supports staff and statewide services was reduced by $821.00. The full FY2027 budget is available on the MBLC website.

Capital Funding

Separate from the state budget, the Healey-Driscoll Administration recently released its FY2027 update to the capital spending plan. It includes $28 million to support the Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program (MPLCP) through the MBLC.

MPLCP projects are underway in the following communities: Amherst, Blandford, Deerfield, Fitchburg, Springfield, and Westford. Swansea Free Public Library, Sawyer Free Library in Gloucester, and Shutesbury Library recently celebrated the completion of library projects. Hudson and Falmouth were awarded provisional construction awards in July.

"Libraries remove barriers and disparities and promote equity and inclusion. We're grateful to the Governor and the Legislature for their support of library construction that will strengthen communities for generations to come," said Amyot.