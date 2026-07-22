July 22, 2026 - MassArt at the Library

MassArt at the Library is returning for another summer of connecting people to art through workshops at public libraries. The program, sponsored by The Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt) and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC), places MassArt faculty and student ambassadors in public libraries so that children and teens can experience the benefits of art creation, learn about the creative process, connect with MassArt faculty and students, and explore art as a possible career path.

"MassArt is the Commonwealth's public college for art and design and it is so gratifying to bring creative opportunities directly into local communities," said MassArt President Mary K. Grant. "We deeply value our partnership with the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and are excited about MassArt at the Library as a way to help young people understand the creative opportunities that are available and to see themselves as artists, makers, and future innovators."

In its third summer, the program boasts at-capacity attendance and an overwhelming positive response from participants who want more MassArt offerings at libraries and say they learn something new at the workshops.

Art education reduces stress, increases focus, and helps kids and teens connect, reducing social isolation. Yet, 78% of MassArt at the Library participants said they do not have access to art classes in the summer.

"This partnership breaks down barriers to art education. It brings faculty and students from one of the best art schools in the nation right into local neighborhoods for free so kids and teens can experience the personal and academic benefits of art education," said MBLC Director Maureen Amyot. "We are grateful to MassArt for continuing the series for another summer."

The MassArt at the Library series will be hosted at the following public libraries: Sawyer Free Library in Gloucester, Woburn, and Watertown. Students of all artistic abilities are welcome, with no prior foundation in the Arts required. Each session includes comprehensive arts instruction in a particular subject area and free program supplies and materials.

The following workshops are being offered:

MassArt Comic Arts Workshop at Sawyer Free Library in Gloucester – July 21 at 3pm

The workshop provides an opportunity to deconstruct the comic creation process in an engaging and accessible way that applies to a wide range of skill sets. It introduces the storytelling structure and starts with a simple activity where students sketch different shapes on their pages. MassArt Comic Arts instructor LJ Baptiste will demonstrate how these shapes can be fleshed out into full characters. Participants will learn techniques they can utilize to understand a character they're creating and develop their own 4 panel comic strip featuring one of their original characters.

MassArt Sustainable Fashion Workshop at Woburn Public Library – July 27 at 1pm

At this fun and interactive workshop participants learn about sustainable fashion and ways to get involved to be a voice for positive change. MassArt Fashion Design Chair and Professor Jennifer Varekamp will share some exciting sustainable fashion ideas and lead participants in an interactive and creative project where each participant can contribute their own creative ideas and learn how to make an impact toward a more sustainable future. Learn more about the workshop and register.

MassArt Aluminum Pour at Watertown Free Library – July 31st and August 1 at 1pm both days

Under the guidance of MassArt Fine Arts 3D faculty Marjee-Anne Levine and current MassArt students, participants carve their own design into a "scratch block" (a pre-formed mold made of resin-bonded sand) and watch as the design is cast in metal. Aluminum will be melted on site and poured into the scratch blocks created by each participant. Within minutes the metal will solidify and be cooled and finished by the MassArt team. Each participant will walk away with their own custom cast aluminum art. Register for day 1; Register for day 2.

The Summer Art Workshop series is sponsored by Massachusetts College of Art and Design with support from Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.

About MassArt

The only independent public college of art and design in the country, MassArt was founded in 1873 in response to a bold idea: art and design are essential to our daily lives, and key to improving our society and economy. What began as a school to teach drawing is today a bold, comprehensive art and design institution that spans 18 undergraduate and nine graduate programs, certificates, continuing education, and post-baccalaureate study.