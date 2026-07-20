July 20, 2026 - Online Language Learning and Genealogy through Libraries

Starting this summer, anyone who works, studies, or lives in Massachusetts can learn a new language or research their ancestry online through the Commonwealth's libraries. American Ancestors features Massachusetts specific information not available anywhere else and offers unique opportunities to create a family tree or find out about Mayflower descendants. People can use Transparent Languages to learn English, American Sign Language or over 100 other languages and access free US citizenship practice tests.

These are among the many online research databases provided by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC) and the Massachusetts Library System (MLS) to ensure access to accurate online information and learning.

"Learning never stops. From kids to older adults, access to free online learning is key to development, furthering one's career, or pursuing an interest. Research and learning go hand in hand, and we understand how critical it is to also have access to free, trusted online research databases, especially in this age of misinformation," said MBLC Director Maureen Amyot. On average each year people download more than nine million articles from these research and learning databases.

"Researching your family history and learning about the people, places, and stories who have shaped our past is one of the most rewarding endeavors you can embark upon. Whether you're researching your own family history or exploring the broader human narrative, American Ancestors provides resources and help every step of the genealogical journey. We are excited to be working with the MBLC and MLS to provide our databases to library card holders, students, and educators across the Commonwealth, opening the doors to self-discovery and connection," said Ginevra Morse, Chief Learning & Interpretation Officer, American Ancestors.

"The Transparent Language team is thrilled to be partnering with MBLC again to bring language learning opportunities to every corner of the commonwealth. There's nothing better than working with library professionals to expand language access. Libraries take great pride in encouraging lifelong learners, supporting immigrant communities, connecting patrons with their heritage, and encouraging language learners of all abilities. We're so proud to play a small part in creating a more multilingual Massachusetts," said Jim Schmidt, VP of Library Sales, Transparent Language.

Databases are online research and learning tools that provide accurate reliable information, often not available to consumers without a fee, on a variety of subjects including science, history, literature, K-12 interests, and newspapers. Through the MBLC and MLS they are available free 24/7 to anyone who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts and are especially important for schools and students who on average make up 60% of users.

Offering these databases is part of the MBLC's efforts to rebuild its federal program after uncertainty surrounding federal funding and the fallout from Executive Order 14238 caused significant cuts to statewide research databases in May of 2025. Over the next several years, the MBLC and MLS will work with the library community to continue this process.

Prior to Executive Order 14238 funding for statewide research and learning databases came from the Institute of Museum and Library Services' (IMLS) federal grant to the MBLC. For FY2027, databases are mainly supported by state funding to the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners in budget line 7000-9506 with some funding from IMLS and MLS. MLS funding for databases does not include language learning or genealogy.