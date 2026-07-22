Announcing 2026 Tampa Bay Titan 100
TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline Enavate are pleased to announce the 2026 Tampa Bay Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Tampa Bay’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2026 Tampa Bay Titan 100 and their companies employ over 60,000 individuals and generate over $10 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on October 22nd, 2026, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“Tampa Bay’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Tampa Bay’s business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration will take place on October 22nd, 2026, at the Yuengling Center. Located on the campus of the University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa, the Yuengling Center is one of the region's most recognized venues, with capacity for over 10,000 guests and a strong track record hosting major sporting events, concerts, and large-scale corporate celebrations. This gala evening will bring together 100 Titans of Industry from Tampa Bay for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an experience unlike anything else in the Tampa Bay business community.
As Headline Sponsor of the Tampa Bay Titan 100, Enavate shares its perspective on this year's honorees: “Our entire Enavate team is privileged to congratulate all the Titan 100 honorees. Tampa has a truly outstanding community of business leaders, and it is our honor to see their ingenuity and dedication recognized and celebrated. As the inaugural Titan 100 Hall of Fame member in Colorado, I have seen firsthand the impact this network of leaders can have in building their own organizations as well as a thriving community. Your exceptional vision, passion, and influence have proven that your inclusion in the Titan 100 is well-earned.” – Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate and Titan 100 Hall of Fame Honoree.
In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.
Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).
Sandy Agarwal, Sedna Consulting Group
Tomer Amar, Kaliun
Terri Balliet, Children's Network of Hillsborough, LLC
Tony Baroni, Tony Baroni Team - Keller Williams Realty
Angelica Bermudez, Esencia Property Maintenance System
*Paola Bianchi Delp, The Bianchi Group
Kelly Bosetti, CEA Marketing
Sandra Braham, Gulf Coast JFCS
Eric Caisse, Csenge Advisory Group
Jason Carney, Roofing Services Solutions
Paul Cassell, Intech Investment Management LLC
Jacqueline Catala, Forge Technology Advisors
Alex Chamberlain, EasyLiving, Inc
Allen Clary, USF Nault Center for Entrepreneurship
Jason Clement, Sports Facilities Companies
*Eve Cline, Enavate
Brenton Cloud, Greenhouse Termite and Pest Control
Sarah Combs, Metropolitan Ministries
Christina Davenport, JMI Resource
Rob DiGiore, Bolt Lending Group
Elodie Dorso, Evara Health
John Duffy, City Wide Facility Solutions of Tampa Bay
*Kali Durgampudi, DraginFly Operating Partners
Monica Eaton, Chargebacks911
*V Raymond Ferrara, ProVise Management Group
*Rachel Fine Wilson, Gigglewaters
*Doug Fisher, Wrk Lab Inc
Heather Ford, Power Design, Inc
Jose Garcia, Rebuilding Together Greater Florida
Nicolas Genest, CodeBoxx Technology
Shantae Gilmer, Premier Choice Group
Brian Giuliani, Port Tampa Bay
Casey Gonzmart Jr, 1905 Family of Restaurants
Jeffrey Gorddard, St Mark Village
Jonathan Graham, HORUS Construction Services
Ashby Green, Gazelle Capital
Mauricio Grisales, Esencia property maintenance system
Andrew Hafer, DCE Productions
Jacques Hakim, Classic Crates dba goSASS
James Han, Triage Partners, LLC
Joseph Handy, Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Lindsey Hardee, Crown & Company CPAs
*Kurt Heitmann, CP Communications
Shanae Hill, Premier Choice Group
Robert Hoffman, All Star Freight Traffic Service Inc
Tim Holcomb, Embarc Collective
*Kurt Hunzeker, National Lacrosse League
Kerry Irvin, Operation Healing Forces
David Isaacks, Signature Performance, Inc.
Michael Jalazo, People Empowering and Restoring Communities
Jesus Jimenez, Insight Assurance LLC
Allysen Kerr, Prymel Elements
Roy Kirchner, Ultimate 3D Printing Store & Services
Zahira Lehri, Planet Smoothie
Debra Livingston, ReEmployAbility
April Lott, Directions for Living
Katie MacGillivary, Channel Partner
Stephanie Markese, NextPath Workforce Solutions
Phara McLachlan, Nahteava LLC
Eric Meadows, Lithionics
Denelle Miller, FiCare Federal Credit Union
John Moore, Orlando Health
Mindy Murphy, The Spring of Tampa Bay
Charles Roderick Murray, PPi Technologies Group
Robyn Mussler, CONNECT-IT 360 INC dba SharkMakers
Barbara Myers, IMN Solutions
Jon Parker, Parker Luxury Homes
Rishi Patel, CAN Community Health
Amanda Payne, AMPLIFY Clearwater
Kenneth Pomella, RevStar
Maggie Potter, The Legacy Loft Law Firm
James Poulter, The Chi Chi
Rodriguez Youth Foundation
Kothand Rajangam, Katpro Technologies Inc
Karen Rich, Garbacz Zlotowitz Rich
Eric Ritter, Digital Neighbor
Chris Ruppel, Green Dot Corporation
Dr. Indra Sandal, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, Tampa, Florida
Heather Sanderson, Sanderson Firm PLLC
Kaitlyn Sclafani, Rooter-Man Plumbing & Septic of Tampa Bay
*Micha Seal, Watermelon Swim
Giovanny Silva, Blue Life Pool Service
Sue Silva, Avlis International
Victoria Simmons, Sock Fancy
Jennifer Sineway, Allied Analytic
Brenda Smith, Sanderson Firm PLLC
*Christopher Souza, Oasis Amenities
Sara Sprenger, Lynton
Kelsi Sterett, Dauntless Contracting
*Mike Sutton, Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside
Donald Tanguay, MPA Plumbing Inc
Christopher Tebben, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.
Adam Thomas, Florida's Sports Coast / Pasco County Board of County Commissioners
Jason Thompson, Fore Mobility LLC
Paul Toomey, Geographic Solutions
Maximilian Vollmer, Vollmer Developments LLC
Randy Ware, West Coast Medical Resources, LLC
Stacy Warren, Lockton Private Risk Solutions
Teresa Watkins, Green Dot
Billy West, ME Wilson
Tommy Whitehead, TomCo Solutions Inc
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About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.thetitan100.com
Nathan Karnemaat
Titan 100
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