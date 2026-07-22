Announcing 2026 Tampa Bay Titan 100

Your exceptional vision, passion, and influence have proven that your inclusion in the Titan 100 is well-earned.” — Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate and Titan 100 Hall of Fame Honoree.

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline Enavate are pleased to announce the 2026 Tampa Bay Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Tampa Bay’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2026 Tampa Bay Titan 100 and their companies employ over 60,000 individuals and generate over $10 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on October 22nd, 2026, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Tampa Bay’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Tampa Bay’s business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration will take place on October 22nd, 2026, at the Yuengling Center. Located on the campus of the University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa, the Yuengling Center is one of the region's most recognized venues, with capacity for over 10,000 guests and a strong track record hosting major sporting events, concerts, and large-scale corporate celebrations. This gala evening will bring together 100 Titans of Industry from Tampa Bay for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an experience unlike anything else in the Tampa Bay business community.

As Headline Sponsor of the Tampa Bay Titan 100, Enavate shares its perspective on this year's honorees: “Our entire Enavate team is privileged to congratulate all the Titan 100 honorees. Tampa has a truly outstanding community of business leaders, and it is our honor to see their ingenuity and dedication recognized and celebrated. As the inaugural Titan 100 Hall of Fame member in Colorado, I have seen firsthand the impact this network of leaders can have in building their own organizations as well as a thriving community. Your exceptional vision, passion, and influence have proven that your inclusion in the Titan 100 is well-earned.” – Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate and Titan 100 Hall of Fame Honoree.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).

Sandy Agarwal, Sedna Consulting Group

Tomer Amar, Kaliun

Terri Balliet, Children's Network of Hillsborough, LLC

Tony Baroni, Tony Baroni Team - Keller Williams Realty

Angelica Bermudez, Esencia Property Maintenance System

*Paola Bianchi Delp, The Bianchi Group

Kelly Bosetti, CEA Marketing

Sandra Braham, Gulf Coast JFCS

Eric Caisse, Csenge Advisory Group

Jason Carney, Roofing Services Solutions

Paul Cassell, Intech Investment Management LLC

Jacqueline Catala, Forge Technology Advisors

Alex Chamberlain, EasyLiving, Inc

Allen Clary, USF Nault Center for Entrepreneurship

Jason Clement, Sports Facilities Companies

*Eve Cline, Enavate

Brenton Cloud, Greenhouse Termite and Pest Control

Sarah Combs, Metropolitan Ministries

Christina Davenport, JMI Resource

Rob DiGiore, Bolt Lending Group

Elodie Dorso, Evara Health

John Duffy, City Wide Facility Solutions of Tampa Bay

*Kali Durgampudi, DraginFly Operating Partners

Monica Eaton, Chargebacks911

*V Raymond Ferrara, ProVise Management Group

*Rachel Fine Wilson, Gigglewaters

*Doug Fisher, Wrk Lab Inc

Heather Ford, Power Design, Inc

Jose Garcia, Rebuilding Together Greater Florida

Nicolas Genest, CodeBoxx Technology

Shantae Gilmer, Premier Choice Group

Brian Giuliani, Port Tampa Bay

Casey Gonzmart Jr, 1905 Family of Restaurants

Jeffrey Gorddard, St Mark Village

Jonathan Graham, HORUS Construction Services

Ashby Green, Gazelle Capital

Mauricio Grisales, Esencia property maintenance system

Andrew Hafer, DCE Productions

Jacques Hakim, Classic Crates dba goSASS

James Han, Triage Partners, LLC

Joseph Handy, Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Lindsey Hardee, Crown & Company CPAs

*Kurt Heitmann, CP Communications

Shanae Hill, Premier Choice Group

Robert Hoffman, All Star Freight Traffic Service Inc

Tim Holcomb, Embarc Collective

*Kurt Hunzeker, National Lacrosse League

Kerry Irvin, Operation Healing Forces

David Isaacks, Signature Performance, Inc.

Michael Jalazo, People Empowering and Restoring Communities

Jesus Jimenez, Insight Assurance LLC

Allysen Kerr, Prymel Elements

Roy Kirchner, Ultimate 3D Printing Store & Services

Zahira Lehri, Planet Smoothie

Debra Livingston, ReEmployAbility

April Lott, Directions for Living

Katie MacGillivary, Channel Partner

Stephanie Markese, NextPath Workforce Solutions

Phara McLachlan, Nahteava LLC

Eric Meadows, Lithionics

Denelle Miller, FiCare Federal Credit Union

John Moore, Orlando Health

Mindy Murphy, The Spring of Tampa Bay

Charles Roderick Murray, PPi Technologies Group

Robyn Mussler, CONNECT-IT 360 INC dba SharkMakers

Barbara Myers, IMN Solutions

Jon Parker, Parker Luxury Homes

Rishi Patel, CAN Community Health

Amanda Payne, AMPLIFY Clearwater

Kenneth Pomella, RevStar

Maggie Potter, The Legacy Loft Law Firm

James Poulter, The Chi Chi

Rodriguez Youth Foundation

Kothand Rajangam, Katpro Technologies Inc

Karen Rich, Garbacz Zlotowitz Rich

Eric Ritter, Digital Neighbor

Chris Ruppel, Green Dot Corporation

Dr. Indra Sandal, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, Tampa, Florida

Heather Sanderson, Sanderson Firm PLLC

Kaitlyn Sclafani, Rooter-Man Plumbing & Septic of Tampa Bay

*Micha Seal, Watermelon Swim

Giovanny Silva, Blue Life Pool Service

Sue Silva, Avlis International

Victoria Simmons, Sock Fancy

Jennifer Sineway, Allied Analytic

Brenda Smith, Sanderson Firm PLLC

*Christopher Souza, Oasis Amenities

Sara Sprenger, Lynton

Kelsi Sterett, Dauntless Contracting

*Mike Sutton, Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside

Donald Tanguay, MPA Plumbing Inc

Christopher Tebben, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Adam Thomas, Florida's Sports Coast / Pasco County Board of County Commissioners

Jason Thompson, Fore Mobility LLC

Paul Toomey, Geographic Solutions

Maximilian Vollmer, Vollmer Developments LLC

Randy Ware, West Coast Medical Resources, LLC

Stacy Warren, Lockton Private Risk Solutions

Teresa Watkins, Green Dot

Billy West, ME Wilson

Tommy Whitehead, TomCo Solutions Inc



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About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.thetitan100.com

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