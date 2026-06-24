2026 Phoenix Titan 100 Honorees
Announcing the 2026 Phoenix Titan 100 Honorees
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the 2026 Phoenix Titan 100 Recipients
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Alerus are pleased to announce the 2026 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2026 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 60,000 individuals and generate over $10 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 24th, 2026, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“Phoenix’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 24th, 2026, will be held at the Chateau Luxe Event Venue. Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination, boasting spacious indoor & outdoor spaces for events of all sizes. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.
As Headline Sponsor of the Phoenix Titan 100, Tommy Olson, Arizona Market CEO of Alerus, shared his perspective on this year's honorees: "The Titan 100 community unites visionary executives across the Phoenix market who drive innovation, economic growth, and transformative impact across the Valley. What makes this group so special is their unwavering commitment to collaboration, exceptional vision, and genuine passion for elevating one another and the region."
In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.
Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).
Jayme Ambrose, Adobe Population Health
Robert Babyar, MD* , Adelante Healthcare
Amy Baer, Woodcase Fine Cabinetry, Inc.
Donna Bartos, BLOOM365 USA
Eric Benson, Benson Systems
Jasmine Bhatti, Navi Nurses
Laura Bode, ICAN: Positive Programs For Youth
Walt Brown, Diversified Partners
Jason Caballero, Wrigley Mansion
Sandra Cardenas, The Colibri Collective
Felicity Carson, onsemi
Justin Chase, Solari Crisis & Human Services
Varesh Chaurasia, HealthyU Clinics
Anna Maria Chávez, Arizona Community Foundation
Earl Collins, Cordia Energy
Bryant Colman, EIAG | SITE
Charles Coolidge, VieMed Healthcare
Simon Davies, Isagenix International, LLC
Jose Delgado, DAWA Disability, LLC
Kathleen Duffy*, Duffy Group, Inc.
Dr. Sharise L. Erby, Per Scholas Phoenix
Vincent Fasso, Forrest Logistics
Carolyn Frank, Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
Kelsey Gamble, Technical Training Professionals LLC
Emily Ganem, Ganem Companies
David Gerovac*, Canyon Building & Design
Peter Gille, TurbineAero
Lorena Gonzalez, Gonzalez Traffic
Megan Greenwood, Greenwood Brewing
Sergei Guk, RestorationHQ
Blake Hardison, Ike Commercial Real Estate
Candace Harrison, EverGrow Child Advocates
Morgan Haynes, Tribal Health
Michelle Heeb, Forward Tilt
Karen Hoffman Tepper, Ph.D, Terros Health
Melissa Holdaway*, FUSE School Advisory Network
Lloyd Hopkins, Million Dollar Teacher Project
Robert Hughes*, Canyon State Electri
Abhay Jajoo, CustomerInsights.AI
Jomar Jenkins, Big Blue Marble Academy
Bill Jones, S&S Paving & Construction
Raffi Kajberouni*, H.E.R.O.S. Inc
Philipp Klemm, Ideematec, Inc.
Jeffrey Korn, Crexendo, Inc.
Tomás León, Tomás León & Partners LLC
Alan Lev, Belgravia Group
Matt Lincoln, Safety Services Company
Monique Lopez, UMOM New Day Centers
Stephanie Maderazzo-Hughes, Canyon State Electric
Fran Mallace*, Make-A-Wish Arizona
Kurt Mangum II* , CoupleyFit / ISSA
Grenee Martacho, Concord General Contracting
Carrie Masters, The Worker
Andi Maxwell, Bunney's Inc.
Vicki Mayo*, GMI
Brock McKinley, Encompass More Asset Management
Drew McSherry, Crisis Preparation and Recovery
Eric Miller, PADT
Sentari Minor*, evolveMD
Justin Neagle, Spot Migration
Maureen Noe, The Foster Alliance
Sharon Northern, Intermountain Centers
Alicia Nuñez, Chicanos Por La Causa
Tim O'neal, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona
Aaron Oaks, United Pet Care
Derek Oldham, IPSA Security Services
DeeAnn Palin, ONPOINT Business Solutions
Jeffrey Payne, Ravelin Defense, Inc.
Martijn Pierik, Bodewell Group
Nate Pile, Curve Development
Travis Prouty, The Call Gurus
Ryan Puccinelli, IQ Total Source
David Ralls, Commit Agency
Paul Reed, The HCR Group
Amber Reyna, Verde Clean, LLC.
Ashley Richards, E Squared Marketing
Bob Roth, Cypress HomeCare Solutions
R. Brad Rucker, The Mahoney Group
Noah Ruiz, Soaring Eagle Technologies
Avein Saaty-Tafoya, Friendly House
Aks Sethi*, Thai Chili 2go
Steven Sheets, Southwest Behavioral & Health Services
Nathan Smith, Central Arizona Shelter Services, Inc.
Rachelle Smith-Strole, Capital Asset Management
Anthony Spinato, Spinato's Pizzeria
Jim Stevens, M3 Commercial Moving & Logistics
Daniel Stringer, Total Care Connections
Sharon Taylor, Circle the City
Daniel Thompson, Zenith Private Bank & Trust
Mark Timms, COOL CLUBS / WORLDWIDE GOLF
Dr. Velma Trayham, Black Chamber of Arizona
TeeJay Tripp, Serenity Mental Health Centers
Cherrie Vierra, Branching Out
Josh Weiss, 10 to 1 Public Relations
Ryan Weissmueller*, Fintrepid Solutions
Brandon Wernli, BW Events Tech
Steve Williams, Cornerstone Advisors
Jessica Yanow, Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers
Payam Zamani, MY DR NOW
Josh Zolin, Windy City Equipment
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.thetitan100.com
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