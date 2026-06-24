Announcing the 2026 Phoenix Titan 100 Honorees

The Titan 100 community unites visionary executives across the Phoenix market who drive innovation, economic growth, and transformative impact across the Valley.” — Tommy Olson, Alerus Wealth Management

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the 2026 Phoenix Titan 100 Recipients

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Alerus are pleased to announce the 2026 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2026 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 60,000 individuals and generate over $10 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 24th, 2026, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Phoenix’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 24th, 2026, will be held at the Chateau Luxe Event Venue. Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination, boasting spacious indoor & outdoor spaces for events of all sizes. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.

As Headline Sponsor of the Phoenix Titan 100, Tommy Olson, Arizona Market CEO of Alerus, shared his perspective on this year's honorees: "The Titan 100 community unites visionary executives across the Phoenix market who drive innovation, economic growth, and transformative impact across the Valley. What makes this group so special is their unwavering commitment to collaboration, exceptional vision, and genuine passion for elevating one another and the region."

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).



Jayme Ambrose, Adobe Population Health

Robert Babyar, MD* , Adelante Healthcare

Amy Baer, Woodcase Fine Cabinetry, Inc.

Donna Bartos, BLOOM365 USA

Eric Benson, Benson Systems

Jasmine Bhatti, Navi Nurses

Laura Bode, ICAN: Positive Programs For Youth

Walt Brown, Diversified Partners

Jason Caballero, Wrigley Mansion

Sandra Cardenas, The Colibri Collective

Felicity Carson, onsemi

Justin Chase, Solari Crisis & Human Services

Varesh Chaurasia, HealthyU Clinics

Anna Maria Chávez, Arizona Community Foundation

Earl Collins, Cordia Energy

Bryant Colman, EIAG | SITE

Charles Coolidge, VieMed Healthcare

Simon Davies, Isagenix International, LLC

Jose Delgado, DAWA Disability, LLC

Kathleen Duffy*, Duffy Group, Inc.

Dr. Sharise L. Erby, Per Scholas Phoenix

Vincent Fasso, Forrest Logistics

Carolyn Frank, Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Kelsey Gamble, Technical Training Professionals LLC

Emily Ganem, Ganem Companies

David Gerovac*, Canyon Building & Design

Peter Gille, TurbineAero

Lorena Gonzalez, Gonzalez Traffic

Megan Greenwood, Greenwood Brewing

Sergei Guk, RestorationHQ

Blake Hardison, Ike Commercial Real Estate

Candace Harrison, EverGrow Child Advocates

Morgan Haynes, Tribal Health

Michelle Heeb, Forward Tilt

Karen Hoffman Tepper, Ph.D, Terros Health

Melissa Holdaway*, FUSE School Advisory Network

Lloyd Hopkins, Million Dollar Teacher Project

Robert Hughes*, Canyon State Electri

Abhay Jajoo, CustomerInsights.AI

Jomar Jenkins, Big Blue Marble Academy

Bill Jones, S&S Paving & Construction

Raffi Kajberouni*, H.E.R.O.S. Inc

Philipp Klemm, Ideematec, Inc.

Jeffrey Korn, Crexendo, Inc.

Tomás León, Tomás León & Partners LLC

Alan Lev, Belgravia Group

Matt Lincoln, Safety Services Company

Monique Lopez, UMOM New Day Centers

Stephanie Maderazzo-Hughes, Canyon State Electric

Fran Mallace*, Make-A-Wish Arizona

Kurt Mangum II* , CoupleyFit / ISSA

Grenee Martacho, Concord General Contracting

Carrie Masters, The Worker

Andi Maxwell, Bunney's Inc.

Vicki Mayo*, GMI

Brock McKinley, Encompass More Asset Management

Drew McSherry, Crisis Preparation and Recovery

Eric Miller, PADT

Sentari Minor*, evolveMD

Justin Neagle, Spot Migration

Maureen Noe, The Foster Alliance

Sharon Northern, Intermountain Centers

Alicia Nuñez, Chicanos Por La Causa

Tim O'neal, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

Aaron Oaks, United Pet Care

Derek Oldham, IPSA Security Services

DeeAnn Palin, ONPOINT Business Solutions

Jeffrey Payne, Ravelin Defense, Inc.

Martijn Pierik, Bodewell Group

Nate Pile, Curve Development

Travis Prouty, The Call Gurus

Ryan Puccinelli, IQ Total Source

David Ralls, Commit Agency

Paul Reed, The HCR Group

Amber Reyna, Verde Clean, LLC.

Ashley Richards, E Squared Marketing

Bob Roth, Cypress HomeCare Solutions

R. Brad Rucker, The Mahoney Group

Noah Ruiz, Soaring Eagle Technologies

Avein Saaty-Tafoya, Friendly House

Aks Sethi*, Thai Chili 2go

Steven Sheets, Southwest Behavioral & Health Services

Nathan Smith, Central Arizona Shelter Services, Inc.

Rachelle Smith-Strole, Capital Asset Management

Anthony Spinato, Spinato's Pizzeria

Jim Stevens, M3 Commercial Moving & Logistics

Daniel Stringer, Total Care Connections

Sharon Taylor, Circle the City

Daniel Thompson, Zenith Private Bank & Trust

Mark Timms, COOL CLUBS / WORLDWIDE GOLF

Dr. Velma Trayham, Black Chamber of Arizona

TeeJay Tripp, Serenity Mental Health Centers

Cherrie Vierra, Branching Out

Josh Weiss, 10 to 1 Public Relations

Ryan Weissmueller*, Fintrepid Solutions

Brandon Wernli, BW Events Tech

Steve Williams, Cornerstone Advisors

Jessica Yanow, Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers

Payam Zamani, MY DR NOW

Josh Zolin, Windy City Equipment

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.thetitan100.com

Press Contact:

Sarah Lazarowitz

Regional Program Director

TitanCEO

sarahl@titanceo.com

(720) 799 6803

www.thetitan.com

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