2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Honorees
Announcing the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Honorees
DALLAS-FORT WORTH , TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Oasis Amenities proudly announce the inaugural 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.
The Titan 100 recognizes Dallas-Fort Worth’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.
Collectively, the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $53 billion in annual revenue and employ over 163,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with nearly half exceeding $60 million in annual revenue.
“The inaugural class of Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”
Spanning industries from information technology, manufacturing, financial services, computer software, health, wellness & fitness, hospital & health care, and non-profit, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Dallas-Fort Worth’s business community.
The 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Awards will be held on October 7, 2026, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.
Christopher Souza, President & CEO at Oasis Amenities, shared the following message in recognition of this year’s honorees:
“We are excited to honor the inaugural class of Titans in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. We consider this one of the best markets in the US with some of the best talent to back it up."
John Albers
Albers Aerospace
Robin Alex
HighLevel
Susan Anderson
TBK Environmental and TBK One
Chris Andrews
European Wax Center
Suraj Arukil
Nuvento Inc
Andy Asava
SpinSci
Ann Massey Badmus
Badmus & Associates
Joshua Dana Baer
Capital Factory
Sunny Banerjea
DFW ANGELS LLC
Marla Beckham
OakTruss Group
Barclay Berdan
Texas Health Resources
Thomas Joseph Brennan
Sol-Ark
J. Brooks
GlassView
Michael O. Browning Jr
Unleashed Brands
Ashley Brundage
Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity
Gina Buser
Traveling Coaches, Inc.
Julie Butner
Tarrant Area Food Bank
Benaye Wadkins Chambers
Crossroads Community Services
Kara Childress
VensureHR
Cathi Coan
Techway Services
Paul Michael Coury
Coury Hospitality
Carl Cravens
Susser Bank
Michael Craycraft
GreenWorks Inspections and Engineering
Matt Creason
Shiftkey
Chris Crosby
Compass Datacenters
Dennis Tom Currier
Maverick Power
Sean Dalfen
Dalfen Industrial
Chanel Christoff Davis
Davis Davis & Harmon LLC - Sales Tax Experts
Brent DeRaad
Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau
Joseph DeWoody
Valor
Michael Dominguez
Associated Luxury Hotels International
Donald Driver
Driven Elite
Christopher J. Durovich
Children's Health
Jennifer Ellis
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Shane Evans
Heights Wellness Retreat
David Gonzales
Open Integration Consulting
Pradeep Govindasamy
QualiZeal
Travis Green
ShipNova
Chris Griffin
Hover Energy, LLC
Sachin Gupta
IKS Health
Aaliyah Haqq
Academy for Advancing Excellence
Dane Harris
Bennett Thrasher
Sloan Harris
VLK
J. Hedrick
Smile Doctors
Nathan A. Henderson
BILT Incorporated
Kathleen Hunt
Personalized Payroll Services
Rick Ivey
SeatonHill
Jessica Jesse
BuDhaGirl LLC
Tyler Johnson
HFD LLC
Todd Kackley
Textron
Justin Kenna
GameSquare
Kishore Khandavalli
RiseIT Solutions Inc.
Kristin Kidd
Head to Toe Brands
Bradley Killinger
Sapience Workforce Intelligence
James Knight
KFM Engineering & Design
Melissa Kraft
City of Frisco
Rom Krupp
OneDine
Alexander Kunz
OP2 Labs
Rex Kurzius
Asset Panda
Ben Lamm
Colossal
Sarah LanCarte
LanCarte Commercial
Danny Leverett
TARRANT ROOFING
Carlos M. Llanes Jr
Spartan Carrier Group
Scott Lowe
The Beck Group
Tina Loyd
Terry Costa Inc.
Osmar McIntosh
Centri Business Consulting, LLC
Ray S. Naeini
OnviSource, Inc.
Hyder Naqvi
Injala
Scott Paul
Premier LogiTech
Jason William Phillips
Phillips Home Improvements
Marlon Pittman
CAN Community Health
Arun Kumar Ponnusamy
CAP Digisoft Solutions Inc
Brittany Stovall Portee
Assured Quality Systems
Daniel W. Pullin
Texas Christian University
Kush Rao
Southlake Foundation
Albert L. Reyes
Buckner International
Dru Riess
Innovative Life Sciences, LLC
Cory A. Roberts, MD, MBA
Sonic Healthcare USA, Inc.
Luis Rodas
Campero USA Corp.
Greg Roderick
Frontier Senior Living
Rachel Sanchez
Prestige Maintenance USA
Andrew Schaap
Aligned Data Centers
Sally A. Schopmeyer
Maintenance, Inc.
Angela Seaman
Seaman Group
James Sellers
Sellmark Corporation
John Shelnutt
Fortress Solutions
Jessica Shepherd, MD
hims & hers
Arun K. Singh
ILANTUS SERVICES
Shane Aaron Smith
Saginomiya America, Inc.
Melissa Solis
Inbenta
Erin Stewart
Dallas Independent Electrical Contractors
Stacey D. Stewart
Mothers Against Drunk Driving
Cody Sutton
Guide Energy Solutions, LLC
Evelyn Torres-Gomez
Solaris Technologies Services
Trent Voigt
PayNetWorx LLC
Guy Wade
H+K International
Blake Walker
Arcis Golf
Dr. Brenton White
A+ Charter Schools
Robert Wilhite
The Wilhite Law Firm
Scott Willis
DartPoints
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About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 digital book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.
Learn more at www.thetitan100.com
About Oasis Amenities
Oasis Amenities is a full-service design firm that provides developers with a seamless, cost-effective solution by managing every stage of a project from concept and design to construction and operations.
To fill the gaps in Oasis, we then created Alda Strategic. Alda can work with any company to establish their brand identity, help build a better website, gain public relations, or work with developers to bring placemaking into a project to tell a compelling story with a strong, cohesive identity.
Learn more at www.oasisamenities.com
Kristi Andrus
TitanCEO
+1 720-402-6936
kandus@titanceo.com
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