Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,243 in the last 365 days.

2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Honorees

Billboard image of all 100 honorees

Billboard image of all 100 honorees

Titan 100

Titan 100

Titan 100 Transparent Shield

Titan 100 Transparent Shield

Announcing the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Honorees

Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you.”
— Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO

DALLAS-FORT WORTH , TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Oasis Amenities proudly announce the inaugural 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.

The Titan 100 recognizes Dallas-Fort Worth’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $53 billion in annual revenue and employ over 163,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with nearly half exceeding $60 million in annual revenue.

“The inaugural class of Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

Spanning industries from information technology, manufacturing, financial services, computer software, health, wellness & fitness, hospital & health care, and non-profit, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Dallas-Fort Worth’s business community.

The 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Awards will be held on October 7, 2026, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

Christopher Souza, President & CEO at Oasis Amenities, shared the following message in recognition of this year’s honorees:

“We are excited to honor the inaugural class of Titans in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. We consider this one of the best markets in the US with some of the best talent to back it up."

John Albers
Albers Aerospace

Robin Alex
HighLevel

Susan Anderson
TBK Environmental and TBK One

Chris Andrews
European Wax Center

Suraj Arukil
Nuvento Inc

Andy Asava
SpinSci

Ann Massey Badmus
Badmus & Associates

Joshua Dana Baer
Capital Factory

Sunny Banerjea
DFW ANGELS LLC

Marla Beckham
OakTruss Group

Barclay Berdan
Texas Health Resources

Thomas Joseph Brennan
Sol-Ark

J. Brooks
GlassView

Michael O. Browning Jr
Unleashed Brands

Ashley Brundage
Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Gina Buser
Traveling Coaches, Inc.

Julie Butner
Tarrant Area Food Bank

Benaye Wadkins Chambers
Crossroads Community Services

Kara Childress
VensureHR

Cathi Coan
Techway Services

Paul Michael Coury
Coury Hospitality

Carl Cravens
Susser Bank

Michael Craycraft
GreenWorks Inspections and Engineering

Matt Creason
Shiftkey

Chris Crosby
Compass Datacenters

Dennis Tom Currier
Maverick Power

Sean Dalfen
Dalfen Industrial

Chanel Christoff Davis
Davis Davis & Harmon LLC - Sales Tax Experts

Brent DeRaad
Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau

Joseph DeWoody
Valor

Michael Dominguez
Associated Luxury Hotels International

Donald Driver
Driven Elite

Christopher J. Durovich
Children's Health

Jennifer Ellis
Nothing Bundt Cakes

Shane Evans
Heights Wellness Retreat

David Gonzales
Open Integration Consulting

Pradeep Govindasamy
QualiZeal

Travis Green
ShipNova

Chris Griffin
Hover Energy, LLC

Sachin Gupta
IKS Health

Aaliyah Haqq
Academy for Advancing Excellence

Dane Harris
Bennett Thrasher

Sloan Harris
VLK

J. Hedrick
Smile Doctors

Nathan A. Henderson
BILT Incorporated

Kathleen Hunt
Personalized Payroll Services

Rick Ivey
SeatonHill

Jessica Jesse
BuDhaGirl LLC

Tyler Johnson
HFD LLC

Todd Kackley
Textron

Justin Kenna
GameSquare

Kishore Khandavalli
RiseIT Solutions Inc.

Kristin Kidd
Head to Toe Brands

Bradley Killinger
Sapience Workforce Intelligence

James Knight
KFM Engineering & Design

Melissa Kraft
City of Frisco

Rom Krupp
OneDine

Alexander Kunz
OP2 Labs

Rex Kurzius
Asset Panda

Ben Lamm
Colossal

Sarah LanCarte
LanCarte Commercial

Danny Leverett
TARRANT ROOFING

Carlos M. Llanes Jr
Spartan Carrier Group

Scott Lowe
The Beck Group

Tina Loyd
Terry Costa Inc.

Osmar McIntosh
Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Ray S. Naeini
OnviSource, Inc.

Hyder Naqvi
Injala

Scott Paul
Premier LogiTech

Jason William Phillips
Phillips Home Improvements

Marlon Pittman
CAN Community Health

Arun Kumar Ponnusamy
CAP Digisoft Solutions Inc

Brittany Stovall Portee
Assured Quality Systems

Daniel W. Pullin
Texas Christian University

Kush Rao
Southlake Foundation

Albert L. Reyes
Buckner International

Dru Riess
Innovative Life Sciences, LLC

Cory A. Roberts, MD, MBA
Sonic Healthcare USA, Inc.

Luis Rodas
Campero USA Corp.

Greg Roderick
Frontier Senior Living

Rachel Sanchez
Prestige Maintenance USA

Andrew Schaap
Aligned Data Centers

Sally A. Schopmeyer
Maintenance, Inc.

Angela Seaman
Seaman Group

James Sellers
Sellmark Corporation

John Shelnutt
Fortress Solutions

Jessica Shepherd, MD
hims & hers

Arun K. Singh
ILANTUS SERVICES

Shane Aaron Smith
Saginomiya America, Inc.

Melissa Solis
Inbenta

Erin Stewart
Dallas Independent Electrical Contractors

Stacey D. Stewart
Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Cody Sutton
Guide Energy Solutions, LLC

Evelyn Torres-Gomez
Solaris Technologies Services

Trent Voigt
PayNetWorx LLC

Guy Wade
H+K International

Blake Walker
Arcis Golf

Dr. Brenton White
A+ Charter Schools

Robert Wilhite
The Wilhite Law Firm

Scott Willis
DartPoints

###

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 digital book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.
Learn more at www.thetitan100.com

About Oasis Amenities
Oasis Amenities is a full-service design firm that provides developers with a seamless, cost-effective solution by managing every stage of a project from concept and design to construction and operations.

To fill the gaps in Oasis, we then created Alda Strategic. Alda can work with any company to establish their brand identity, help build a better website, gain public relations, or work with developers to bring placemaking into a project to tell a compelling story with a strong, cohesive identity.
Learn more at www.oasisamenities.com

Kristi Andrus
TitanCEO
+1 720-402-6936
kandus@titanceo.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Honorees

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.