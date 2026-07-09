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Announcing the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Honorees

Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you.” — Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO

DALLAS-FORT WORTH , TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Oasis Amenities proudly announce the inaugural 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.

The Titan 100 recognizes Dallas-Fort Worth’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $53 billion in annual revenue and employ over 163,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with nearly half exceeding $60 million in annual revenue.

“The inaugural class of Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

Spanning industries from information technology, manufacturing, financial services, computer software, health, wellness & fitness, hospital & health care, and non-profit, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Dallas-Fort Worth’s business community.

The 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Awards will be held on October 7, 2026, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

Christopher Souza, President & CEO at Oasis Amenities, shared the following message in recognition of this year’s honorees:

“We are excited to honor the inaugural class of Titans in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. We consider this one of the best markets in the US with some of the best talent to back it up."

John Albers

Albers Aerospace

Robin Alex

HighLevel

Susan Anderson

TBK Environmental and TBK One

Chris Andrews

European Wax Center

Suraj Arukil

Nuvento Inc

Andy Asava

SpinSci

Ann Massey Badmus

Badmus & Associates

Joshua Dana Baer

Capital Factory

Sunny Banerjea

DFW ANGELS LLC

Marla Beckham

OakTruss Group

Barclay Berdan

Texas Health Resources

Thomas Joseph Brennan

Sol-Ark

J. Brooks

GlassView

Michael O. Browning Jr

Unleashed Brands

Ashley Brundage

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Gina Buser

Traveling Coaches, Inc.

Julie Butner

Tarrant Area Food Bank

Benaye Wadkins Chambers

Crossroads Community Services

Kara Childress

VensureHR

Cathi Coan

Techway Services

Paul Michael Coury

Coury Hospitality

Carl Cravens

Susser Bank

Michael Craycraft

GreenWorks Inspections and Engineering

Matt Creason

Shiftkey

Chris Crosby

Compass Datacenters

Dennis Tom Currier

Maverick Power

Sean Dalfen

Dalfen Industrial

Chanel Christoff Davis

Davis Davis & Harmon LLC - Sales Tax Experts

Brent DeRaad

Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau

Joseph DeWoody

Valor

Michael Dominguez

Associated Luxury Hotels International

Donald Driver

Driven Elite

Christopher J. Durovich

Children's Health

Jennifer Ellis

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Shane Evans

Heights Wellness Retreat

David Gonzales

Open Integration Consulting

Pradeep Govindasamy

QualiZeal

Travis Green

ShipNova

Chris Griffin

Hover Energy, LLC

Sachin Gupta

IKS Health

Aaliyah Haqq

Academy for Advancing Excellence

Dane Harris

Bennett Thrasher

Sloan Harris

VLK

J. Hedrick

Smile Doctors

Nathan A. Henderson

BILT Incorporated

Kathleen Hunt

Personalized Payroll Services

Rick Ivey

SeatonHill

Jessica Jesse

BuDhaGirl LLC

Tyler Johnson

HFD LLC

Todd Kackley

Textron

Justin Kenna

GameSquare

Kishore Khandavalli

RiseIT Solutions Inc.

Kristin Kidd

Head to Toe Brands

Bradley Killinger

Sapience Workforce Intelligence

James Knight

KFM Engineering & Design

Melissa Kraft

City of Frisco

Rom Krupp

OneDine

Alexander Kunz

OP2 Labs

Rex Kurzius

Asset Panda

Ben Lamm

Colossal

Sarah LanCarte

LanCarte Commercial

Danny Leverett

TARRANT ROOFING

Carlos M. Llanes Jr

Spartan Carrier Group

Scott Lowe

The Beck Group

Tina Loyd

Terry Costa Inc.

Osmar McIntosh

Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Ray S. Naeini

OnviSource, Inc.

Hyder Naqvi

Injala

Scott Paul

Premier LogiTech

Jason William Phillips

Phillips Home Improvements

Marlon Pittman

CAN Community Health

Arun Kumar Ponnusamy

CAP Digisoft Solutions Inc

Brittany Stovall Portee

Assured Quality Systems

Daniel W. Pullin

Texas Christian University

Kush Rao

Southlake Foundation

Albert L. Reyes

Buckner International

Dru Riess

Innovative Life Sciences, LLC

Cory A. Roberts, MD, MBA

Sonic Healthcare USA, Inc.

Luis Rodas

Campero USA Corp.

Greg Roderick

Frontier Senior Living

Rachel Sanchez

Prestige Maintenance USA

Andrew Schaap

Aligned Data Centers

Sally A. Schopmeyer

Maintenance, Inc.

Angela Seaman

Seaman Group

James Sellers

Sellmark Corporation

John Shelnutt

Fortress Solutions

Jessica Shepherd, MD

hims & hers

Arun K. Singh

ILANTUS SERVICES

Shane Aaron Smith

Saginomiya America, Inc.

Melissa Solis

Inbenta

Erin Stewart

Dallas Independent Electrical Contractors

Stacey D. Stewart

Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Cody Sutton

Guide Energy Solutions, LLC

Evelyn Torres-Gomez

Solaris Technologies Services

Trent Voigt

PayNetWorx LLC

Guy Wade

H+K International

Blake Walker

Arcis Golf

Dr. Brenton White

A+ Charter Schools

Robert Wilhite

The Wilhite Law Firm

Scott Willis

DartPoints

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About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 digital book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.

Learn more at www.thetitan100.com

About Oasis Amenities

Oasis Amenities is a full-service design firm that provides developers with a seamless, cost-effective solution by managing every stage of a project from concept and design to construction and operations.

To fill the gaps in Oasis, we then created Alda Strategic. Alda can work with any company to establish their brand identity, help build a better website, gain public relations, or work with developers to bring placemaking into a project to tell a compelling story with a strong, cohesive identity.

Learn more at www.oasisamenities.com

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