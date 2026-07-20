How to apply for FEMA assistance

Do you have repairs or extra expenses from the July flooding or March storms in South Texas?

Homeowners and renters with damage or other storm-related costs not covered by insurance policies can apply for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA might be able to help with:

Immediate needs like food, water, baby formula, breast-feeding supplies, and medicine.

Temporary housing.

Repair to your primary vehicle.

Extra childcare expenses.

FEMA disaster declaration

EM-3649-TX: For damage starting on July 12 in Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Brewster, Comal, Crockett, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Jim Wells, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, La Salle, Live Oak, Mason, Maverick, Medina, Menard, Pecos, Real, Schleicher, Sutton, Terrell, Uvalde, Val Verde, Webb, Wilson, and Zavala counties.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

Learn more