How to read your explanation of benefits

Understanding your explanation of benefits (EOB) is an important part of managing your health care costs. An EOB shows what your doctor billed, what your health plan covered, and what you might have to pay. Knowing how to read this document can help you avoid surprise charges and catch potential errors early.

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An EOB is a document that your health plan sends you after it receives a claim for care you received. This claim could be a visit to a doctor, lab, hospital, or any other health care facility.

Each time a provider submits a claim for you, your health plan creates an EOB. It lists all the services and procedures performed during your visit, such as exams, vaccinations, surgeries, or anesthesiology.

When you receive an EOB, review it carefully. First, confirm your personal information, like your name and address. Then, check that the services listed match the services you received during your visit. Mistakes in this information can affect how much you and your health plan will pay.

Next, look at how the costs were applied to your copayment, deductible, or coinsurance. These are the amounts you’re responsible for under your health plan. If something looks wrong, contact your health plan to review the charges. If you still believe the amount is different from what your provider told you, reach out to the provider for clarification.