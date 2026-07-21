DWC announces staff changes

DWC is happy to share several important updates regarding our organizational structure and leadership:

DWC is launching a new program area, AI Innovation and Integration, focused on the responsible, mission-driven use of artificial intelligence to modernize processes and reduce administrative burdens, and evaluate how system participants are using AI services. Allen Craddock, formerly DWC's chief administrative law judge, will serve as deputy commissioner for this new area. Allen brings a strong record of operational improvements in Hearings and will apply that same focus to agency modernization. He is board-certified in workers’ compensation law, practiced in the field for 15 years before joining DWC in 2013, and holds both a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law and a Ph.D. in psychology.

Gerri Thomas will now serve as DWC's chief administrative law judge over Hearings. This program oversees the workers’ compensation dispute resolution process, including benefit review conferences, contested case hearings, and Appeals Panel review. Gerri joined DWC in 2012 and has served as regional director for the Northern and Western regions. Her legal, clinical, and operational background gives her deep insight into dispute resolution and system needs. She is also a licensed chiropractor and holds a Juris Doctor from Texas A&M University School of Law.

Under the leadership of General Counsel Kara Mace, DWC has reorganized legal, communications, and external relations services into Legal and Communications Services. This program provides legal services, editorial support, strategic communications, public outreach, and legislative coordination to ensure DWC’s operations, messaging, and stakeholder engagement are accurate, consistent, and effective. Mitchell Koers joins this team as director of government relations, where he will oversee legislative activities and stakeholder outreach. Mitchell currently serves in the Navy Reserve and holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Houston.