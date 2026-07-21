Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,895 in the last 365 days.

DWC announces staff changes

DWC is happy to share several important updates regarding our organizational structure and leadership:

Allen CraddockDWC is launching a new program area, AI Innovation and Integration, focused on the responsible, mission-driven use of artificial intelligence to modernize processes and reduce administrative burdens, and evaluate how system participants are using AI services. Allen Craddock, formerly DWC's chief administrative law judge, will serve as deputy commissioner for this new area. Allen brings a strong record of operational improvements in Hearings and will apply that same focus to agency modernization. He is board-certified in workers’ compensation law, practiced in the field for 15 years before joining DWC in 2013, and holds both a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law and a Ph.D. in psychology.


Gerri ThomasGerri Thomas will now serve as DWC's chief administrative law judge over Hearings. This program oversees the workers’ compensation dispute resolution process, including benefit review conferences, contested case hearings, and Appeals Panel review. Gerri joined DWC in 2012 and has served as regional director for the Northern and Western regions. Her legal, clinical, and operational background gives her deep insight into dispute resolution and system needs. She is also a licensed chiropractor and holds a Juris Doctor from Texas A&M University School of Law.


Mitchell KoersUnder the leadership of General Counsel Kara Mace, DWC has reorganized legal, communications, and external relations services into Legal and Communications Services. This program provides legal services, editorial support, strategic communications, public outreach, and legislative coordination to ensure DWC’s operations, messaging, and stakeholder engagement are accurate, consistent, and effective. Mitchell Koers joins this team as director of government relations, where he will oversee legislative activities and stakeholder outreach. Mitchell currently serves in the Navy Reserve and holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Houston.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DWC announces staff changes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.