High Heat and Possibly Strong Storms to Start this Week

Extreme Heat and possible Severe Weather means everyone should stay weather aware and prepare now for the possible impacts.

The Nashville Office of the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Heat Advisory for Metro Nashville Davidson County.

NWS forecast dangerous heat and humidity will continue through Tuesday with a Heat Advisory across Middle Tennessee. Major heat risk will occur with heat index values topping 100 degrees and as high as 110 degrees on Tuesday. Please take appropriate actions to protect people and pets. Take the necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

NWS also forecast a risk for severe storms Tuesday, mainly late afternoon into Tuesday night. Damaging winds will be the main concern. The risk level is 2 out of 5, a slight risk, across the north half of Middle Tennessee and level 1 out of 5 in the south. Please stay tuned for updates and more details.

A slight risk is defined as a means scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to occur, bringing the potential for strong wind gusts, large hail, and occasionally a brief tornado.

Hot and humid conditions with heat indices near 105 through Tuesday Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Middle TN

Slight Risk of severe weather Tuesday night into Wednesday morning Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the primary threats

Cooler and drier conditions return Wednesday through the end of the week

Office of Emergency Management (OEM) recommends taking several steps to stay safe during this extreme weather. First and foremost, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat to shield yourself from the sun.

Be sure you know how to recognize the signs of heat illness. Symptoms can include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headache. If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, it is vital to move to a cooler place, hydrate, and seek medical attention if necessary.

A critical reminder is to never leave children or pets in parked cars, even for a short period.

The temperature inside a vehicle can rise quickly, leading to life-threatening situations. Always check your back seat before leaving your vehicle to ensure that no one is left behind.

Additionally, OEM encourages residents to check on the elderly and vulnerable members of the community. Those who are elderly, have chronic illnesses, or lack access to air conditioning are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses. A simple phone call or visit can make a significant difference in their well-being during this extreme heat.

As we brace for these hot days ahead, let us all take the necessary precautions to ensure our safety and the safety of those around us. Stay informed, stay cool, and look out for one another.

For Pets

Ensure pets have constant access to water, especially during hot weather. Adding ice to the water can help keep it cool.

Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day (typically 10 AM to 4 PM). opt for walks in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler.

Make sure pets have access to shaded areas when outdoors. A well-ventilated doghouse or a shady spot under a tree can provide relief from the sun.

Hot pavement can burn paws, so test the surface with your hand before letting your pet walk on it. Consider using pet booties or walking on the grass instead.

Temperatures inside a parked car can rise rapidly, even with the windows cracked, and lead to heatstroke.

Excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, and unsteady gait are signs of heatstroke. If you notice these symptoms, move your pet to a cooler area and contact your veterinarian immediately.

For Children

Stay hydrated: Encourage children to drink plenty of water, even before they feel thirsty.

Dress lightly: Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing can help children stay cool.

Seek shade and avoid peak heat: Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and seek shade when outdoors.

Supervise children around water: Ensure children are supervised when near pools, lakes, or other bodies of water.

Never leave children unattended in vehicles: Like pets, children can quickly overheat in parked cars.

Be aware of heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Signs of heat exhaustion in children include flushed skin, headache, dizziness, and nausea. Heatstroke can be more severe and requires immediate medical attention.