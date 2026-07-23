Driver Charged For November 2025 Fatal Crash On Clarksville Pike

The driver responsible for the November 2025 fatal crash on Clarksville Pike that killed Dustin McLeod, 41, of Smithville has surrendered himself for the outstanding warrants related to the head-on collision.

James Brewington Jr., 61, was traveling southbound near Bobel Lane last year when he swerved into oncoming traffic after going around a vehicle making a right turn. Brewington’s Nissan Titan pickup truck struck a northbound Jeep Renegade head-on.

McLeod, the passenger of the Renegade, was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Brewington was booked today on warrants for vehicular homicide by reckless conduct, reckless endangerment and three counts of aggravated assault. He remains jailed in lieu of $135,000 bond.