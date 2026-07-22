Man Arrested Wednesday For Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
Special Victims Division detectives arrested Ian Hallagan, 34, today for sexual exploitation of a minor after an investigation into his Snapchat account revealed he was soliciting inappropriate images of children.
The investigation began after detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in January.
Hallagan is now jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond.
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