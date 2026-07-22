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Man Arrested Wednesday For Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

Special Victims Division detectives arrested Ian Hallagan, 34, today for sexual exploitation of a minor after an investigation into his Snapchat account revealed he was soliciting inappropriate images of children.

The investigation began after detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in January.

Hallagan is now jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond.

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Man Arrested Wednesday For Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

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