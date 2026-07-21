Nashville Fire Department Announces New Engine 14 Goes into Service Tuesday

The Nashville Fire Department is proud to announce that the new Engine 14 officially went into service Tuesday, July 21, 2026. The new apparatus brings updated capabilities and modern safety features to the community served by Fire Station 14.

Fire Station 14 was the first station to house a motorized pumper in Nashville. Station 14 is also the oldest Nashville Fire Station, still in operation.

Station 14 opened October 1, 1914, at its current location at 1400 Holly Street in the East Nashville neighborhood of Lockeland Springs.

The station was designed by Nashville’s first municipal architect James Yeaman and is listed on the National Historic Register of Historic Places.

The new engine replaces the prior Engine 14, which has been in service since November 2012 and has responded to calls across Nashville for more than a decade, accumulating more than 112,150 miles. The outgoing apparatus will continue to support NFD operations as a reserve engine.

Because Station 14’s historic fire hall requires a smaller‑profile vehicle, the new Engine 14 was custom‑built to fit the station’s unique dimensions.

In addition to its compact design, the apparatus introduces several modern technological upgrades, including:

A 360-degree camera system for enhanced safety and maneuverability

Wireless headsets for all crew members, improving communication and providing advanced hearing protection

Engine 14 Key Specifications

Length: 27 ft 7 in

Height: 9 ft 6 in

Width: 8 ft 4 in

Foam Capacity: 20 gallons

Engine: Cummins 450 hp L9

Transmission: Allison 3000 EVS

Fuel Tank Capacity: 68 gallons

Total Cost: $953,859

The Nashville Fire Department remains committed to providing high‑quality service to residents through continued investment in modern equipment and technology. The addition of this new Engine 14 further strengthens the department’s ability to respond quickly, safely, and effectively to emergencies across the city.