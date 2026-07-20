SLED Charges Sumter County Man with Alcohol Violations in Darlington County

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Andre Lamont McBride, 37, with Unlawful Sale of Alcoholic Liquors -1st offense, Failure to Secure a Required Beer or Wine Sales Permit – 1st offense and Operating a Place of Amusement Without a License on Sunday, July 19, 2026. The investigation was a joint operation by SLED and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

McBride was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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