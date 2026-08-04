SLED Charges Final Subject in Insurance Fraud Investigation

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged, Matthew Jo Von Coaxum, 45, with Forgery – Value $10,000 or More and Presenting a False Claim for Insurance Payment – Value $10,000 or More on Monday, August 3, 2026. The South Carolina Department of Insurance requested the SLED investigation.

SLED previously charged Zanajia Wilson-James, 29, with Presenting a False Claim for an Insurance Payment - Value $10,000 or More on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

SLED also charged Tikia Simone Carter, 33, with Presenting a False Claim for an Insurance Payment – Value $10,000 or More on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

Coaxum was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Department of Insurance.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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