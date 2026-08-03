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SLED Charges Former Direct Support Professional with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Corie Chandler, 43, with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult on Friday, July 31, 2026. The Midlands Regional Center requested the SLED investigation. The Midlands Regional Center is operated by the Office of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Details can be found in the attached warrant. 

Chandler was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

The case will be prosecuted by the 5thCircuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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SLED Charges Former Direct Support Professional with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult

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