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SLED Charges Beaufort County Woman with Lottery Fraud

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Rosa Calderon Vega, 37, with Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets and Attempt to Influence Game by Coercion, Tampering, or Deception on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The South Carolina Education Lottery requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrants. 

Vega was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.  

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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SLED Charges Beaufort County Woman with Lottery Fraud

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